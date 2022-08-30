McSorely, De Boef, Refuge

Trace McSorley (9) runs the ball down the field during a game against Kent State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

 KC Black

It’s back to the open market for former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

McSorley was reportedly waived by the Arizona Cardinals, failing to make the 53-man roster cut, on Tuesday.

Despite being waived, it’s likely McSorley ends up back with Arizona on the practice squad, if he isn’t claimed by another team.

After signing from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2021, the former Nittany Lion made his Cardinals debut this summer, starting three preseason games and tallying 536 passing yards — on one passing touchdown and two interceptions.

