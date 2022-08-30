It’s back to the open market for former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

McSorley was reportedly waived by the Arizona Cardinals, failing to make the 53-man roster cut, on Tuesday.

The #AZCardinals have waived QB Trace McSorley, source said, though he'll likely end up back on the practice squad. Unless he's claimed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Despite being waived, it’s likely McSorley ends up back with Arizona on the practice squad, if he isn’t claimed by another team.

After signing from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2021, the former Nittany Lion made his Cardinals debut this summer, starting three preseason games and tallying 536 passing yards — on one passing touchdown and two interceptions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE