You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Report: Akron to hire ex-Penn State football offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as head coach

Football Akron buchholz (97)

Defensive end Ryan Buchholz (97) and former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead sing the alma mater after the game against Akron at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. No. 6 Penn State won 52-0.

 Linsey Fagan

There’s another prominent former Penn State assistant coach moving on to a head coaching gig.

Former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is reportedly set to fill the head coaching vacancy at Akron. He currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Oregon and will likely take the Akron job after leading the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend.

Moorhead has some familiarity with the Zips, as he was an offensive assistant and offensive coordinator during a five-year tenure from 2004-2008.

He last pulled the strings for the Nittany Lion offense in 2017 before heading to the head coaching job at Mississippi State and then to Oregon.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters