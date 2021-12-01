Report: Akron to hire ex-Penn State football offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as head coach

There’s another prominent former Penn State assistant coach moving on to a head coaching gig.

Former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is reportedly set to fill the head coaching vacancy at Akron. He currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Oregon and will likely take the Akron job after leading the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend.

Moorhead has some familiarity with the Zips, as he was an offensive assistant and offensive coordinator during a five-year tenure from 2004-2008.

He last pulled the strings for the Nittany Lion offense in 2017 before heading to the head coaching job at Mississippi State and then to Oregon.

