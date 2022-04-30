Penn State had a myriad of players get drafted over the course of the three-day NFL Draft, but the Nittany Lions still had players picked up as undrafted free agents as well.

Former blue-and-white running back John Lovett signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers following the draft’s conclusion.

The senior Baylor transfer totaled 177 rushing yards on 52 attempts in 2021.

Lovett will join Penn State teammates Brandon Smith and Drew Hartlaub in Carolina, along with former Nittany Lion Yetur Gross-Matos.

