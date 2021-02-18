It appears Penn State may be receiving some upgrades soon to its facilities at the Mildred and Louis Lasch building.

A vote will take place tomorrow, Feb. 19, to decide on proposed renovations which would cost over $48 million in private gifts and borrowing from Intercollegiate Athletics to complete.

The plan is said to benefit the health and wellness of Penn State’s student-athletes while upgrading a building that was built 22 years ago.

Development plans include everything from sports medicine upgrades to enhanced equipment, weight room updates and even a new hydrotherapy pool.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said investing in the Lasch Building is part of a continued effort to upgrade the university's athletic facilities.

"We always strive to provide our student-athletes quality facilities which will prepare them for a lifetime of impact, while competing for national championships in all 31 sports," Barbour said. "Our alumni and donors have supported our Football Excellence Fund since its inception in recognition of the investment required to support a consistently excellent football program.”

