Believe it or not, Penn State’s season-opener in Madison, Wisconsin, is just over a month away.

While the Nittany Lions will look for a bounce-back season in 2021, the season starts with a much tougher first opponent than they're accustomed to.

In honor of the matchup, here’s a look at some of the top opening games in the blue and white’s history.

1985: Penn State 20, Maryland 18

In a season that ended with Penn State appearing in the National Championship game, the Nittany Lions got off to an exciting start against No. 7-ranked Maryland.

The Terrapins were a heavy favorite to beat the No. 19 team in the country at home and erase a 20-game losing streak against Joe Paterno’s program.

The Nittany Lions raced to a 17-0 first-half lead, but the resilient Terps battled back for a late scare.

However, a field goal from kicker Massimo Manca gave the Penn State defense all it needed, as a forced fumble with less than a minute left secured the victory.

1995: Penn State 24, Texas Tech 23

Following Penn State’s undefeated, Rose Bowl-winning season, it opened up the 1995 campaign with a matchup against unranked Texas Tech at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions did see some critical members of the 1994 team depart for the NFL, but they still had some high-end talent, including star wideout Bobby Engram.

But despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the blue and white was outmatched in the first half, as the Red Raiders took a 20-7 lead into the halftime locker room.

The comeback was completed after Penn State drove into Texas Tech territory in the final minutes, and kicker Brett Conway nailed a 39-yard field goal with just four seconds remaining to clinch the Nittany Lions’ 18th consecutive victory.

2014: Penn State 26, UCF 24

This classic opening game took place across the pond as part of the Croke Park Classic in Dublin, Ireland, and it just so happened to be James Franklin’s first game as Penn State head coach.

The Nittany Lions led the whole way, taking a 20-10 lead over UCF into the fourth quarter, following a Geno Lewis touchdown reception.

The Knights would not go down quietly, though, as two touchdowns in the final frame gave them a 24-23 lead with just 1:13 to go.

However, kicker Sam Ficken was able to step up and hit the game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired, setting the table for a four-game win streak to start the 2014 season.

2018: Penn State 45, Appalachian State 38 (OT)

In a game filled with frustration, excitement and everything in between, Penn State versus Appalachian State turned into an instant classic that Nittany Lion fans were not expecting.

Coming off of a Fiesta Bowl win, Franklin’s team was expected to have another big season with plenty of talent returning from the previous year.

But the Mountaineers came to Beaver Stadium ready to play as they and Penn State traded blows until the home team was able to stretch the lead to 14 heading into the fourth quarter.

App State, led by quarterback Zac Thomas, would end up mounting a fourth-quarter comeback, where it took a seven-point lead with 1:47 remaining in front of a stunned Happy Valley crowd.

After a big kick return from KJ Hamler, Trace McSorely found the speedy receiver in the end zone with 42 seconds to play, sending the game into overtime.

A huge interception in the end zone from Amani Oruwariye set the Penn State offense up to win the game, which Miles Sanders did with his four-yard scamper to pay dirt.

