If there was a silver lining surrounding Penn State’s football program this week, it’s the future generation of players.

Defensive players primarily made up the class of 2023’s top performers, but those players also showed off their overall athleticism on the offensive side of the football, too.

Seven players make up the list of performers this week, including three safeties. Here’s how they did.

Tony Rojas, linebacker, Fairfax (Va.)

Tony Rojas’ primary position may be on the defensive front, but he’s been an offensive juggernaut for Fairfax this season. He performed once again in the Lions’ 78-0 win over Woodson.

Rojas took seven carries for 144 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his latest showing. He also caught one pass for seven yards.

Rojas is Fairfax’s leader in rushing yards per game (157.8), receiving yards per game (35.2), total touchdowns (20) and sacks (3).

The 4-star linebacker presents an exciting athletic potential at the next level.

Conrad Hussey, safety, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Conrad Hussey was the top performer of St. Thomas Aquinas’ Penn State commit safety duo in the Raiders’ 49-13 win over Fort Lauderdale.

The 4-star safety intercepted a pass and ran 90 yards to the end zone to extend St. Thomas Aquinas’ lead. Hussey also added a tackle to his statline.

Hussey’s performance led him to recognition as MaxPreps’ Defensive Player of the Game.

Elliott Washington, safety, Venice (Fla.)

Hussey wasn’t the only Nittany Lion safety commit to have a solid performance.

Elliot Washington rushed once for 44 yards and compiled 17 kick return yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Washington tallied two tackles in Venice’s 46-7 win over Sarasota.

Washington is the No. 9 safety for the class of 2023.

DaKaari Nelson, safety, Selma (Ala.)

Penn State’s class of 2023 safeties had a field day under the lights, and DaKaari Nelson isn’t an exception.

Nelson ran three times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Selma’s 40-17 win over Jemison. Nelson also recorded six total tackles and an interception.

Nelson leads Selma with six interceptions this season, is No. 2 with seven total touchdowns and No. 3 with 6.3 tackles per game.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

Exeter Township defeated Hempfield 44-22 to improve to 8-0 on the year.

Joey Schlaffer, a 3-star Penn State commit, led the Eagles in receiving once again, hauling in three receptions for 69 yards but didn’t find the end zone.

Schlaffer is Exeter Township’s leading receiver with 518 yards on the campaign.

Tyriq Blanding, defensive lineman, Christ the King (N.Y.)

Tyriq Blanding, the No. 1 New York football player in the class of 2023, recorded four tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Christ the King’s 43-12 loss to Chaminade.

Blanding also hurried Chaminade’s quarterback two times in the loss.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Penn State class of 2023 quarterback Jaxon Smolik had a nearly flawless first half in Dowling Catholic’s 35-3 win over the No. 14 team in Iowa, the West Des Moines Valley Tigers.

Smolik completed 11 of his 14 passes for 177 passing yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half alone.

After Dowling Catholic’s season-opening loss, the Maroons have won seven games in a row to improve to 7-1 on the season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE