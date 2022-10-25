Penn State had an all-around productive weekend that spanned down to the future of the program.

The Nittany Lions took home a 45-17 win over Minnesota in the annual White Out, but their class of 2023 commits recorded noteworthy performances the day before the spectacle.

Here’s how the 2023 recruits performed under the Friday night lights

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

Who would’ve guessed that a tight end would score a 99-yard rushing touchdown?

Three-star future Nittany Lion Joey Schlaffer only had one carry the entire game, but it was a full-field house call for 99 yards.

Schlaffer was also productive in the receiving game, eclipsing the 100-yard receiving mark with 128 receiving yards on five receptions. Schlaffer added a receiving touchdown in the 38-10 win.

Ejani Shakir, wide receiver, Winslow Township (N.J.)

Wide receiver Ejani Shakir led Winslow Township in receiving yards in the Eagle’s 28-7 win over Cedar Creek (Pa.).

The 4-star Penn State commit caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown with a long reception of 40 yards. Shakir also added eight yards on two carries.

Shakir showed off his versatility on the defensive side of the ball as well, intercepting two passes for a combined 81 yards in returns.

Mathias Barnwell, athlete, Riverbend (Va.)

Penn State’s only “athlete” commit also posted a long touchdown in Riverbend’s 29-0 win over Colonial Forge (Va.).

Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell turned a pass from his quarterback into a 60-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to extend Riverbend’s lead to 21-0.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Penn State quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik has led Dowling Catholic to eight straight wins after dropping the season opener.

Dowling Catholic defeated Waukee (Iowa) 43-7 in its second-to-last game of the season. Smolik completed 12 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Smolik hasn’t posted the most eye-opening statlines, but he’s been a competent field general in a balanced Dowling Catholic offense.

Lamont Payne, cornerback, Chartiers Valley (Pa.)

There weren’t a lot of positives in Chartiers Valley’s 61-7 loss to Aliquippa. However, 3-star cornerback Lamont Payne delivered one of the lone bright spots.

Payne intercepted an Aliquippa pass in the second quarter, but the offense wasn’t able to deliver and fumbled less than a minute later.

