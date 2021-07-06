It’s hard to remember a single weekend with as much energy surrounding the Penn State football program since the last in-person White Out against Michigan in 2019.

However, this past Independence Day weekend delivered a bolt of electricity, rivaling the energy of any Penn State White Out or bowl game in recent memory.

To say the least, this past weekend was huge for James Franklin and the future of his program.

With five commitments from Friday to Sunday night, the Nittany Lions added strength to an already loaded 2022 recruiting class. Franklin and company entered Monday morning with 17 total commitments and a jump to No. 3 overall in 247Sports’ 2022 recruiting class rankings.

While the number of commitments alone at this point in July stands out for the Nittany Lions, the storylines across the board are what made this Fourth of July stand out.

Here are the top storylines from this past weekend in Penn State recruiting.

The Lackawanna pipeline is just as strong in 2022

At this point in his career, all Nittany Lion fans should know the name Jaquan Brisker. He was an All-Big Ten selection this past season and passed on an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft to play one more season in Happy Valley.

What fans may not know is that just three years ago, Brisker was a member of the Lackawanna College football program, trying to earn himself a scholarship at the Division-I level.

Fast forward to 2021, and Brisker is now a starting safety on one of the most prominent college football programs in the history of the sport — polishing up his game before taking his talents to the NFL in 2022.

Aside from Brisker, four other current Nittany Lions have gone through the Lackawanna pipeline to join the Penn State program.

Ji’Ayir Brown, Anthony Whigan, Norval Black and Bradley King are all names who have come from the Scranton, Pennsylvania, community college to Happy Valley.

In the class of 2022, Penn State has already added two more Lackawanna products to the list of Nittany Lions who have gone through the pipeline.

In May, safety Tyrece Mills announced his commitment to the blue and white, and offensive tackle JB Nelson did the same on Friday.

With Mills and Nelson ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 junior college prospects, respectively, Penn State isn’t just continuing to build its Lackawanna pipeline — it’s adding talent that has a chance to play meaningful minutes in their first few seasons as Nittany Lions.

A coveted in-state pass rusher picks the blue and white

After Nelson’s commitment on Friday, Penn State was right back to the edge of its seat while awaiting in-state outside linebacker Keon Wylie’s decision on Saturday.

Luckily, James Franklin and his staff didn’t have to wait too long before Wylie made his decision to join the Nittany Lions that afternoon.

What Wylie brings to the Nittany Lions is length and versatility — something a college football program can never have enough of.

As a somewhat undersized 6-foot-2 defensive end, Wylie has the frame to develop into a starting outside linebacker at the next level.

Because Wylie was a pure pass rusher in high school, Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry should have a great time working with Wylie to place him where he will perform best, which could range from up on the line of scrimmage to controlling the edge. The physical kit Wylie brings and potential for versatility is reminiscent of a number of successful Penn State pass rushers, namely pass-rushing linebacker Micah Parsons.

Wylie, a Philadelphia native who attends Imhotep Charter, chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky and in-state rival Pittsburgh. Imhotep just so happens to be the alma mater of another prominent former Nittany Lion, Shaka Toney.

If history repeats itself, Wylie could be set up for an illustrious career with the blue and white.

Fourth of July proves fruitful for the defense

While the firework show started early for Penn State with Nelson and Wylie’s commitments, it was the Fourth of July that packed the biggest punch for the Nittany Lions.

With three top targets set to announce their college decisions on the holiday, Penn State would have still been able to label it a success if just one or two pledged themselves to Franklin’s program.

However, one or two commitments just wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lions, who ended up landing all three of their Fourth of July targets.

The first commitment came at 1 p.m. when 4-star defensive lineman Zane Durant announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions.

Two hours later, the blue and white found themselves another defensive commitment, as 4-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry chose the Nittany Lions in a tight race over Pittsburgh.

To cap off the holiday, 3-star defensive lineman Kaleb Artis made his announcement to join Franklin’s program at 8 p.m.

Despite its national ranking at No. 7 overall, Penn State had only been able to bring in three defensive prospects for the class of 2022 — Wylie, Mills, and defensive end Ken Talley.

By Sunday night, Penn State had increased its 2022 total to six defenders, making it 17 commitments in the class and nine 4-star prospects — enough to bump Franklin and company to No. 3.

What’s next?

While defense took a major spotlight over the holiday weekend, the offense could receive a major boost over the next few days.

Two top running back targets are set to make their commitments this week, as 4-star Nicholas Singleton announces at 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4-star Ramon Brown announces at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Not only are both highly-touted prospects, but either one could become Penn State’s first class of 2022 running back — filling a major gap in the recruiting class in a big way.

Singleton has had interest from top programs everywhere, including Alabama and Texas A&M, but Notre Dame seems to be the top threat to pull him away from Penn State.

Should Franklin keep the Reading, Pennsylvania, native in state, Singleton would become the highest-rated prospect and the first top-100 recruit for the Nittany Lions.

Even if Singleton gets away from Franklin, there’s still hope for another top running back to fill the hole in Brown, who is currently listed as the No. 19 running back prospect in the nation.

The firework show may have been exciting over the holiday weekend, but some of Penn State’s most important targets may still be in front of them.

