Recapping Penn State football’s most recent bowl-game matchups with SEC teams

Penn State found out its postseason fate on Sunday, as the program is set to play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Its opponent will be the Arkansas Razorbacks, who unlike the Nittany Lions have had one of their best seasons in recent memory and are looking to cap it off with their ninth win — a pinnacle the program hasn’t reached since 2011.

It’ll also be the first matchup between the two teams in their history.

While the storylines for these two teams are certainly different heading into this New Year’s Day matchup, both teams will look to represent themselves and their conference in a Big Ten-SEC showdown.

Here’s how Penn State has done against the SEC in its last few meetings in bowl games.

2018 Citrus Bowl: Kentucky 27, Penn State 24

In the 2018 season, Penn State had plenty of ups and downs, which ultimately culminated in a 9-3 finish to the regular season.

With Trace McSorley taking snaps from shotgun for the final time in a blue-and-white uniform, the Nittany Lions were never able to establish themselves the way they wanted to in this game.

Kentucky scored the first 10 points and then jumped out to a 27-7 lead before the end of the third quarter, as the Wildcats were led by running back Benny Snell, who broke the program career rushing record in the game.

McSorley was banged up throughout the course of that season and was not 100% going into the matchup.

But just as he did so many times, McSorley willed Penn State to a near-comeback win as James Franklin’s team scored 17 unanswered points but ultimately fell 27-24.

2015 TaxSlayer Bowl: Georgia 24, Penn State 17

The 2015 season was a bit of a rough one for Penn State, but there were certainly some positives that led to its dream 2016 campaign.

The Nittany Lions held just a 7-5 mark heading into bowl season and were set to take on Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Like the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Penn State got off to a horrendous start and found itself down 24-3 in the third quarter after a Sony Michel touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Starting quarterback Christian Hackenberg went down with an injury less than halfway through the game, and in came a young McSorley.

The redshirt-freshman quarterback came in and once again nearly brought Penn State to a victory after being down three scores.

Despite the 24-17 loss, the Nittany Lions found their quarterback of the future and went on to have an incredibly successful 2016 season, with the talent surrounding McSorley developing nicely as well.

2010 Outback Bowl: Florida 37, Penn State 24

Another SEC team, another loss for Penn State.

Unlike the most recent matchups, Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions appeared to be in control of this game, as they had a 24-17 lead in the third quarter with an offense led by Matt McGloin clicking well.

But from that point, Penn State struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, as Florida went on to rattle off 20 straight points to win 37-24 in Tampa.

In his final college game, running back Evan Royster was just two yards shy of breaking 100 on the ground and had four catches for 51 yards receiving as well.

But Urban Meyer’s Gators were simply too much, as they forced five Nittany Lion turnovers and were able to take full advantage.

2009 Capital One Bowl: Penn State 19, LSU 17

The last win for Penn State against an SEC team in a bowl game was New Year’s Day 2010 with a 19-17 win against LSU.

It was a much anticipated matchup between two teams ranked in the top 15 with the stage taking place in Orlando, Florida, with plenty of mud and rain.

Penn State had a strong group in 2009 led by veteran dual-threat quarterback Daryll Clark, who would be playing his final game for the Nittany Lions.

They faced a Les Miles team coming off a national championship two years prior and still had a lot of talent, including future NFL players such as Stevan Ridley, Brandon LaFell and Rueben Randle on offense.

This time, Penn State got out to a commanding 16-3 lead, which the Nittany Lions held onto until late in the third quarter.

The Tigers would eventually come back and take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, thanks to a Ridley touchdown, but Nittany Lion kicker Collin Wagner was able to hit a 21-yard field goal with less than a minute to go in regulation to secure a 19-17 win for Penn State.

