Many aspects could have contributed to the Nittany Lions disappointing season in 2020: the quarterback play, a lack of true leadership or the disappearance of fans in stadiums — a 12th man not included on the blue and white’s roster.

In any sport, a team’s success is almost completely driven by momentum, whether it’s a push from one quarter or half to the next or a consistent flow over the course of an entire season.

Without fans in Beaver Stadium this past season, the momentum that has driven the Nittany Lions for decades seemed to disappear.

But a light appeared, and an announcement was made in June: Beaver Stadium would return to full capacity in 2021.

This announcement seemed to set a spark in the eyes of fans, coaches, players and recruits alike — Penn State football had made its triumphant comeback.

By the start of July, the Nittany Lions had already enjoyed a multitude of successes on the 2022 recruiting trail.

With 12 recruits already committed — seven of whom ranked as 4-star commitments — James Franklin and his staff had set themselves up nicely to polish up their new recruiting class and finish the summer strong before training camp in August.

While a football staff must always remain optimistic in recruiting, what July would bring to the Penn State football program could not have been predicted.

On July 31, the Nittany Lions had gained a commitment from their 13th and final commitment of the month.

Before diving into the names of those who committed this past month, Penn State’s success on the summer recruiting trail can be almost solely attributed to two prospects in particular: Kaden Saunders and Ken Talley.

Both 4-star recruits in the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class, Saunders and Talley have served as vocal leaders on social media since committing to Penn State.

Their vocalness has taken weight off the shoulders of the blue and white’s recruiting staff and has given the program a unique angle to recruit directly without setting up visits.

There are many rules surrounding recruitment in the NCAA, but there are none that state that one prospect cannot try to “recruit” another.

Without actually stating their intentions, this is exactly what the two prospects did for Penn State.

On July 2, Saunders posted a tweet: “Penn State fans are gonna love July.”

Penn state fans are gonna love July — 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 ² (@KSaunders03) July 2, 2021

That same day, the Nittany Lions would gain their first commitment of the month — Lackawanna College offensive tackle JB Nelson.

The following day, edge rusher Keon Wylie announced his decision to commit to the blue and white.

On the Fourth of July, as families across the country enjoyed barbecues, sunshine and college football recruiting, Penn State landed three more 2022 prospects — Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry and Kaleb Artis.

While Fearbry would end up decommitting at the end of the month, the Nittany Lions had still walked away with four commitments in two days.

A two-day blue-and-white fireworks show wouldn’t end until July 6, when Penn State would find itself a new No. 1 recruit in 4-star running back Nicholas Singleton — at the time the team’s first top-100 prospect in the class.

Following Singleton’s commitment, the Nittany Lions passed Notre Dame as the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, trailing only Ohio State.

However, Franklin and his squad were not done yet, and neither were Saunders, Talley and the other recruits they had picked up along the way.

On July 15, Penn State took a break from recruiting 2022 prospects and grabbed 2023’s No. 1-interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier.

The following day, it would land 4-star running back Kaytron Allen, and on July 17, would grab 3-star defensive back Jordan Allen.

The next prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions would be the biggest yet, with 4-star top-50 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton committing on July 22.

If Penn State fans still weren’t satisfied, Franklin went out and grabbed four more prospects after Dennis-Sutton to close out the month — Camron Miller, Cristian Driver, KJ Winston and Abdul Carter.

By the time Carter — the blue and white’s final commitment of July — announced his college decision, Franklin had found himself with 13 new pieces spanning over two recruiting classes.

As July came and went, so did Penn State’s ranking as the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Following the decision of 2022’s No. 1-overall player and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers to reclass to 2021 and join the Buckeyes a year early, the scarlet and gray dropped out of 2022’s top spot.

On Aug. 2, Penn State became the country’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2022.

With just two 2022 scholarships remaining, Franklin still has options on the recruiting trail.

Four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons has yet to make his college decision and has placed Penn State in his top-3 schools.

Meanwhile, top-70 prospect Jaishawn Barham could continue the program’s historic success at the linebacker position with a commitment from the Baltimore product.

Or will the Nittany Lions look to bolster their offensive line by snagging either 4-star Aamil Wagner or 3-star Andre Roye Jr.?

Wherever these prospects do end up, one thing is certain: Penn State isn’t finished yet.

