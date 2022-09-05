Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter.

Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.

Congrats to Barney Amor of Penn State! He is officially nominated to our 2022 watch list!__@barneyamor @PennStateFBall__#RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/VjIclHr6AU — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) September 4, 2022

Amor was put on scholarship on Aug. 25 and beat out his teammates to earn the starting gig for the season opener.

In addition to his nomination for the end-of-season award, Amor was earned a spot in Ray's 8, an award, decided by a fan vote, given to the nation's top punter from the previous weekend.

