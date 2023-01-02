PASADENA, Calif. — In their last appearance as co-hosts for the season, football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle give a quick recap of Penn State’s Rose Bowl performance.

Engle details that Penn State met and exceeded his expectations for the 2022-23 season, touching on high points from Sean Clifford and big plays from the game.

Ralph says you could make the argument for the game being Clifford’s best performance of his career.

The duo gives closing remarks to cap the season for Penn State football and the “1-0 Podcast.”

