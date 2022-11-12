Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland

Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home.

The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.

Ralph thinks the blue and white is a top-10 team this year, with its abilities seeming to continually increase.

