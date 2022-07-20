Following a Week 1 victory at Wisconsin, Penn State had a four-game home stand en route to a 5-0 start to the 2021 season.

The first leg of the 2022 season will look much different with three of the Nittany Lions’ first six games coming on the road.

With two more away games scheduled after Week 6, here’s a ranking of Penn State’s toughest away opponents for this fall.

No. 5 | Indiana, Nov. 5

It’s been two years since former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. converted a controversial overtime two-point conversion to put the Hoosiers over Penn State.

Having finished the 2020 season ranked for the first time since 1988, Indiana was expected to come back with at least similar firepower the next fall.

This would not be the case, however, with the Hoosiers suffering their worst season in a decade, failing to win a conference game in the process.

A clear transition year in 2022, this season could look very similar to its predecessor, if not worse, for the Hoosiers.

With a whole new offensive system and without former All-Big Ten honorees Micah McFadden and Penix Jr., Penn State should be able to handle business thoroughly against Indiana for the second straight year.

No. 4 | Rutgers, Nov. 19

Rutgers made a bowl game for the first time since 2014 last season. But will it have the same success in 2022? Maybe not.

The Scarlet Knights went toe-to-toe with Penn State in the first half of their 2021 matchup, entering the locker rooms with a 7-0 Nittany Lion lead.

Then, when freshman backup quarterback Christian Veilleux came in for the second half, the blue and white finished the shutout 28-0.

Rutgers’ defense wasn’t bad last season but its offense was.

Experienced quarterback Noah Vedral may be returning for his third season as a Scarlet Knight, but without offensive-firecrackers-turned-NFL-rookies Isaih Pacheco and Bo Melton, Rutgers will likely struggle to make gains against a revitalized Penn State defense.

No. 3 | Purdue, Sept. 1

One of Penn State’s greatest tests will be Week 1 at Purdue.

Despite being the worst rushing team in the Big Ten last season, Purdue’s 2021 campaign was anything but a failure, finishing 9-4 with upset wins over then-No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Michigan State.

The Boilermakers have one of the sneakiest passing offenses in the country, led by sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, so if the Nittany Lions can’t defend the long ball, good luck.

That being said, Purdue lost its two most dynamic players from last fall in wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, now in the NFL. Its No. 2 receiver from a year ago, Milton Wright, has been ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season, too.

Penn State should be favored against the Boilermakers come Sept. 1, but don’t be surprised if the black and gold piece together an upset at home.

No. 2 | Auburn, Sept. 17

The Bo Nix era of Auburn football has come to a close, as a new door opens for an offense trying to find its identity led by former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada.

On one hand, the Tigers return one of the best running back rooms in the country led by Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. On the other, just one wide receiver from last year’s starting lineup will return as a starter this fall.

The defense will look about the same as it did a season ago, when Auburn lost a White Out thriller to Penn State 28-20.

While it can’t seat 107,000, Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, is far from the easiest place to play in the country.

The Nittany Lions last traveled to an SEC stadium for a regular-season game in 2010 against Alabama.

They say, “it means more” in the South, but will it be enough for Penn State to drop its Week 3 contest?

No. 1: Michigan, Oct. 15

It’ll be hard for Michigan to live up to its Big Ten Championship-winning, playoff-appearing heroics from last fall.

But nonetheless, the Wolverines should be as competitive as ever in 2022 — at least on the offensive side.

Losing All-American edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and All-Big Ten defensive back Daxton Hill will hurt tremendously.

But with the emergence of Blake Corum as the team’s lead ball carrier, a potential quarterback change to former 5-star J.J. McCarthy and the return of senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, Michigan’s offense is looking loaded ahead of the fall.

The Wolverines’ defense will likely come alive as it nearly always does, as Jim Harbaugh and Co. look to knock off Penn State when it comes to the Big House Week 6.

