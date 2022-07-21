Penn State was relatively dominant in Beaver Stadium over the 2021 season, winning five of seven home contests.

However, a nine-overtime loss to Illinois and four-point defeat to Michigan put wrenches in the Nittany Lions’ hopes to finish a season ranked for the first time since 2019.

This fall, Penn State will face a mix of its potentially toughest and easiest opponents in the confines of Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a ranking of the Nittany Lions’ home opponents by difficulty.

No. 7 | Ohio, Sept. 10

After a Thursday road trip to Purdue to open up the campaign, Penn State will return to University Park for its home opener against Ohio.

The Bobcats finished 3-9 in their first season under coach Tim Albin, who began to establish a clear offensive philosophy: Run the ball as much as possible.

The only problem for Ohio in 2022 is that its two leading rushers, De’Montre Tuggle and Armani Rogers — who combined for 1,356 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns — are both off to the NFL.

Penn State should have no trouble against the depleted Bobcats in Week 2.

No. 6 | Northwestern, Oct. 1

Northwestern has come a long way since it won the Big Ten West in 2020 — in the worst way possible.

After going 3-9 last fall, winning just one conference game, expect the Wildcats to dip even further this season.

Having averaged only 16.6 points per contest, Northwestern finished No. 125 out of 130 FBS offenses in 2021.

While they may be returning 1,009-yard rusher Evan Hull, head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his Wildcats will be without leading receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., who graduated, leaving another void for one of the country’s worst offenses to fill.

No. 5 | Maryland, Nov. 12

Things were looking up for Maryland’s defense after bringing in three blue-chip prospects in 2021, 5-star linebacker Terrence Lewis and 4-star pass rushers Chop Robinson and Branden Jennings.

With all three having transferred, however, the Terrapins are left in a very rough spot ahead of the 2022 season and beyond.

Its offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, will look about the same as it did last season, with the exception of leading rusher Tayon Fleet-Davis, who’s now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After losing three defensive transfers and its top two defensive players to the NFL, Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley, Maryland is likely to struggle this fall.

No. 4 | Central Michigan, Sept. 24

Returning home from a highly anticipated trip to Auburn, Penn State will take on one of the most slept on teams in the country when Central Michigan comes to town Week 4.

With a 9-4 record, the Chippewas finished as one of the top teams in the MAC, polishing off their 2021 campaign with a 24-21 win over Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

Head coach Jim McElwain runs a high-powered offense, returning its starting quarterback Daniel Richardson and starting running back Lew Nichols III, who led the nation with 1,848 rushing yards a season ago.

Penn State got ripped to shreds on the ground at certain moments last season. That can’t happen when facing off against one of the country’s most aggressive rushing teams, led by one of its most dominant rushers.

No. 3 | Minnesota, Oct. 22

Right after its Maize Out tilt at Michigan, Penn State will begin preparations for its 2022 White Out against Minnesota.

Since its loss against the Golden Gophers in 2019, the Nittany Lions have waited for the opportunity for revenge. They’ll now have their chance against a Minnesota team that could be as competitive as any Big Ten West team in 2022.

Donning one of the best defenses in the nation last fall, giving up just over 17 points per game, Minnesota returns its top defensive back Tyler Nubin and its second-leading pass rusher Thomas Rush. It also adds All-Conference USA first-team defensive back Beanie Bishop to the mix.

On the offensive side, sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan will have no shortage of options, with leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell returning and former first-team All-Big Ten running back Mohamed Ibrahim on his way back from injury.

No. 2 | Michigan State, Nov. 26

As it always does, Penn State will close out its season in a tilt with Michigan State for the prized Land-Grant Trophy.

Finishing the campaign ranked No. 9, the Spartans have a lot to live up to this fall. Without 2021 Doak Walker Award-winning running back Kenneth Walker III, however, it's unclear how legit the offense can be.

Michigan State did attempt to fill Walker’s void when it brought in Wisconsin running back transfer Jalen Berger, but he has yet to play more than four games in a season over two years.

Quarterback Payton Thorne and 1,000-yard receiver Jayden Reed are both back for another year, as are defensive staples Cal Haladay, Xavier Henderson and Darius Snow.

No. 1 | Ohio State, Oct. 29

An 11-2 season was viewed as a down year for Ohio State last season, who hadn’t lost over one game in a season since 2018.

In 2022, the Buckeyes could legitimately compete for a national championship, led by the country’s most dominant offense, which averaged over 45 points per game last fall.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud came close to winning the Heisman Trophy last season. He’s back for redemption. The Buckeyes had two wide receivers drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, and returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is better than both.

Oh, and that’s not even mentioning their All-Big Ten running back TreVeyon Henderson, who tallied 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

If new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles can turn around a defense that ranked No. 38 nationally in points per contest last year, Ohio State is going to be very, very difficult to compete with.

