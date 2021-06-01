As Penn State’s 2021 recruiting cycle has come to a close, all eyes have turned toward James Franklin’s class of 2022 — currently ranked as the No. 6 recruiting class in college football by 247 Sports.

With seven four-stars already committed, some are already calling Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class one of Franklin’s best over his seven seasons in Happy Valley.

While the argument can be made that next year’s recruiting class is one of the deepest in Franklin’s tenure as the Nittany Lion head coach, it is often forgotten how consistent Franklin has been as a recruiter at Penn State: He is responsible for gaining commitments from some of the most recognizable names in all of football.

With three New Year’s Six bowl appearances and three top-10 finishes in national rankings, Franklin has put together some talented rosters since he joined Penn State’s staff in 2014.

So with the scent of recruiting season filling the air, let’s take a look at Franklin’s top seven most impactful recruiting classes since his tenure began.

Note: The class of 2021 is excluded due to lack of collegiate playing experience.

7. 2019 (0 active NFL players)

In 2018, Penn State enjoyed one of its best recruiting classes in program history — landing three five-stars to finish as the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

With hype surrounding the blue and white after its highly successful 2018 recruiting cycle — just two years removed from winning the Big Ten championship — it was expected the Nittany Lions would follow up with another top recruiting class.

While the class of 2019 did finish the cycle as the No. 12-ranked class in the country, a lack of star power and overall impact during the 2019 and 2020 seasons places the class of 2019 as the worst of Franklin’s tenure in Happy Valley.

Names like Brandon Smith, Joey Porter Jr. and Jaquan Brisker have all become established starters in their time at Penn State, but none have had quite the impact other household Nittany Lion names have had since Franklin’s hiring.

While running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford were able to see immediate minutes as freshmen in 2019, injuries have plagued both from reaching their full potential yet. Ford missed three games in 2020, and Cain was sidelined with a leg injury for all but one snap.

It should also be mentioned that as more faces from the 2019 recruiting class entered the starting lineup in 2020, the Nittany Lions experienced their first losing season since 2004.

6. 2020 (0 active NFL players)

With a small sample size to look at, it’s challenging to rank the 2020 class in terms of impact just yet.

Finishing as a top-15 recruiting class for the fourth year in a row, there was just as much excitement by Nittany Lion fans for last year’s class as any in recent memory.

Twenty-seven recruits tied Penn State for most total signees out of the top-15 recruiting classes from last year, showing depth for years to come. And unlike recruiting classes from years past, the class of 2020 had a number of guys receive snaps as starters in their first season in Happy Valley.

Players like Parker Washington, Keyvone Lee and KeAndre Lambert-Smith all played big minutes in 2020, while others like Curtis Jacobs, Theo Johnson and Tyler Elsdon could see a huge boost in playing time in 2021.

When it’s all said and done, the 2020 recruiting class could find itself much closer to the top of this list, but it’s too soon to say as of now.

5. 2017 (3 active NFL players)

After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2016, there was an expectation Penn State would have another top recruiting class and enter the 2017 season as a true contender to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Luckily for the Franklin and the Nittany Lions, these expectations would turn to reality. He notched a top-15 recruiting class for the first time since 2015, bringing tons of firepower to Beaver Stadium.

With now-starting NFL players Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler joining Franklin’s squad, the class of 2017 had superstar talent across the board.

However, what makes the class of 2017 so impactful is the number of players who would transition into multi-year starters for Penn State.

2017 was the year where names like Sean Clifford, Lamont Wade and Journey Brown came to Happy Valley, along with under the radar starters like Tariq Castro-Fields and Mike Miranda.

4. 2016 (8 active NFL players)

Entering the 2016 season, no one was quite sure how good Penn State would actually turn out.

With Franklin on the hot seat after a 2-2 start to the season, it was thought the class of 2016 could have potentially been the last Penn State recruiting class under Franklin’s control.

Luckily for Franklin and the Nittany Lions, Penn State would go on to defeat Ohio State in Week 7, and the rest is history.

As for the recruiting class that joined the program that historic season, it wasn't too shabby.

Notching the first five-star recruit of his coaching career in Miles Sanders, 2016 was likely a fire starter for Franklin, who now brings in at least one five-star on a nearly annual basis.

While Sanders’ impact is quite clear, other multi-year starters like Shaka Toney, Connor McGovern and Cam Brown all joined the program in 2016 and played essential roles for Franklin over the course of their college careers.

3. 2015 (9 active NFL players)

While the 2015 recruiting class is not nearly as deep as others on this list, that year’s recruiting cycle brought arguably the most impactful player in program history to Penn State: Saquon Barkley.

Barkley’s mark on the football program and university cannot be overstated, and his name being at the top of the 2015 list of enrollees automatically boosted the class of 2015 into the top three of this list.

While Saquon is Saquon — now a Pro Bowl running back for the New York Giants — he is certainly not the only one from the 2015 class to leave a substantial mark on the Penn State program.

Aside from Barkley, the class of 2015 brought names like John Reid, Ryan Bates and Juwan Johnson to Happy Valley. All were players who weren’t in the spotlight as much as others but still played essential roles over their years at Penn State.

2. 2018 (3 active NFL players)

It’s possible that 2018 was the most successful recruiting cycle in Penn State program history.

Despite No. 1-ranked quarterback Justin Fields’ decommitment, the Nittany Lions were still able to grab three five-star recruits, en route to a final ranking as the No. 6 class in the country.

While two of Penn State’s three five-stars from 2018 would later transfer — running back Ricky Slade flipped to Old Dominion and wide receiver Justin Shorter moved on to Florida in 2020 — the class of 2018 has still remained stacked with talent across the board.

The most known name in the 2018 recruiting class is Micah Parsons.

Parsons, who was ranked as the No. 5 overall player in his recruiting class and holds the No. 2-highest graded recruit in Penn State program history, solidified his spot as an all-time talent after being drafted with the No. 12 pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, it’s names like Odafe Oweh and Pat Freiermuth — both first and second round picks, respectively — that put this recruiting class above most others in Franklin’s tenure.

Meanwhile, players like Rasheed Walker and Jahan Dotson are still contributing at a high level for the blue and white, and both are likely to be borderline first rounders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. 2014 (10 active NFL players)

There’s not much of a debate for the top spot in this list. There is no other recruiting class quite like Franklin’s first after joining the program in 2014.

To put it plainly, Penn State’s success over the latter portion of the 2010s and into the 2020s is almost completely thanks to the 2014 recruiting class.

With four current NFL starters entering Penn State’s program in 2014 in Chris Godwin, Mike Gesicki, Troy Apke and Amani Oruwariye, Franklin’s first Penn State class was loaded with unique talent, just waiting for a shot to excel at the next level.

Few expected an undersized, three-star quarterback like Trace McSorley to blossom into a borderline Heisman contender over his career at Penn State. He led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship win in his first season as a full-time starter.

While McSorley may have been great all 2016 long, wide receiver Saeed Blacknall made just as big of an impact in the Big Ten Championship. He went off for a Big Ten Championship record 155 receiving yards and hauled in two touchdowns, one of which would spark the Nittany Lions’ second half comeback.

On the other side of the ball, defensive back Marcus Allen and linebacker Jason Cabinda would completely change the culture of Penn State football, bringing back a gritty swagger on and off the field prior to reaching the NFL.

