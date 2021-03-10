For years, Virginia native Trace McSorley dominated the Penn State quarterback position in James Franklin’s program.

The leading Nittany Lion in career wins, passing yards and completions last took the field for the blue and white in the 2019 Citrus Bowl — an eventual loss to Kentucky and a bookend to a rather mediocre 9-4 campaign.

Even without a name on the back of his jersey, McSorley was easily the most identifiable player to wear a white helmet with a blue stripe down the middle that season.

From his elusive runs out of the pocket to his chess-like moves in the passing game, McSorley didn’t just leave as a stat-stuffing quarterback for Penn State.

He left as a Happy Valley legend.

And ever since the now-Baltimore Ravens’ backup’s departure after that season, Franklin’s efforts to find his quarterback have largely been in vain.

Current starter Sean Clifford is no slouch, but he also isn’t the second coming of McSorley. Not that he needs to be as lethal of a dual-threat option that No. 9 was, but Clifford has only shown flashes of talent.

At a history-rich program like Penn State, you can’t just show flashes — you have to be glowing at all times.

Think Christian Hackenberg, think Kerry Collins, think Michael Robinson. The Nittany Lion greats of seasons past could all be described with one word, even if their play styles all reflected different archetypes.

“Consistency.”

Clifford just hasn’t been consistent enough to be a three-year starter for the blue and white. He was challenged by current Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at times last season, but the job largely remained in the Cincinnati native’s hands.

So if not Clifford, then who?

That answer got a little easier Monday, with Penn State securing the services of 4-star pro-style quarterback prospect Drew Allar for its 2022 recruiting cycle.

Allar became the second 4-star quarterback — behind dual-threat recruit Beau Pribula — to commit to Franklin’s program in that class.

But in the world of college football, their starting chances probably won’t come for a couple of years after they’ve already joined the Penn State roster.

Their contemporaries already in the quarterback room could also be that answer.

Onlookers have been enamored by Ta’Quan Roberson, who’s coming off his redshirt freshman season as the third-string option in former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s depth chart.

But now with Levis gone, Roberson’s starting chances have risen exponentially — especially if Clifford struggles in the early goings.

A native of Orange, New Jersey, Roberson came into college as a 4-star dual-threat recruit but hasn’t yet had much of an opportunity to show off that talent in blue and white.

He appeared in just one game in 2020 — Penn State’s season-finale blowout of Illinois — and didn’t register any statistics.

But with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich holding the keys to the Nittany Lions’ offense and quarterback position group, we could see a Roberson coming out party in 2021.

It’s unlikely Franklin runs out anyone other than Clifford on Penn State’s first drive at Wisconsin to start the 2021 campaign. Then again, Clifford is not the long-term answer, and he may not even be the solution in the short term either.

So, James, I urge you to give meaningful touches to all of the scholarship quarterbacks this season.

Yes, including true freshman Christian Veilleux.

As Clifford’s tenure with Penn State wanes with each passing day, the question mark at Penn State’s quarterback spot may become smaller if the younger, more inexperienced guys get some run as the 2021 season rolls along.

And in college football, question marks are usually best avoided.