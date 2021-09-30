Pylon Problems | How 1 controversial play changed an entire season for Penn State and Indiana football

Penix. Pylon. Touchdown.

Disaster for Penn State. Fairy tale for Indiana.

Nearly four minutes after the conclusion of the play, referee Ron Snodgrass stepped back onto the field of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

“After review, the ruling on the field stands. Touchdown.”

Michael Penix Jr.’s overtime two-point conversion completed the upset, sending the No. 7 Nittany Lions packing by a score of 36-35. It was just the second win over Penn State in program history for the Hoosiers and their first win over a top-10 team at home since 1967.

The outcome had most of the college football world in shock. Penn State was 11-2 in 2019, while Indiana was 8-5.

The Hoosiers were considered to have a program on the rise, but Penn State should have already been at the top, contending for a national title.

Penix Jr. dashed all of those narratives with one long stretch toward the end zone.

Evan Gerike, a sports editor and football beat reporter at the Indiana Daily Student, was covering the game for his outlet that night.

In just another iteration of how abnormal the 2020 season was, though, he was reporting on the contest from the comfort of his home rather than in the press box.

The Big Ten originally canceled the 2020 football season before later agreeing to go through with a conference-only campaign that started later than a normal year would have.

Having an opportunity to take in some non-Big Ten action before Indiana’s campaign got under way, Gerike said he took note of some typical college football powerhouses losing in games they usually shouldn’t.

That got the wheels turning for Gerike, who picked the Hoosiers to upset the Nittany Lions in a preseason roundtable.

“I thought there was a chance for Indiana to come out and catch Penn State flat-footed at home with the environment all whacked out,” Gerike told The Daily Collegian. “But I didn’t know how realistic that was necessarily.”

Penn State took a first-quarter lead over Indiana, but the Hoosiers put up 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to officially put the Nittany Lions on upset watch.

Gerike said despite an “abysmal” offensive performance from Indiana, the thoughts of “they might actually have a chance at this” couldn’t be kept away as the game marched on.

The punches started to fly for both teams shortly after halftime.

In what turned into a high-scoring affair, Penn State took the lead 28-20 with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Penix Jr. orchestrated his first display of magic on the ensuing drive, marching Indiana 75 yards to the end zone and capping it off with a rushing touchdown to send it to overtime.

The Nittany Lions took possession first in extra time, scoring a touchdown to put the pressure back on Indiana.

Penix found receiver Whop Philyor in the end zone, forcing a big decision for head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers: tie the game with an extra point or go for the win with a two-point conversion?

In that moment and in that kind of unprecedented upset opportunity, Gerike thought there was only one right answer.

“When they scored the touchdown in overtime, I was like ‘Do you go for two here? Because I don’t know if you can outlast Penn State the way that you’re playing. Why not try to finish the game right then?’” Gerike said. “I thought they should go for two, and then when they did — obviously that was just insane. No one really knows if he made it or not.”

The decision from Allen, the stretch by Penix Jr. and the final controversial call from Snodgrass and the officiating crew undoubtedly changed the course of history. Pictures of Penix Jr.’s stretch toward the end zone haven’t stopped circulating on social media since it happened.

Even in a largely empty Memorial Stadium, that play sent shockwaves throughout multiple fan bases.

“There was an explosion of emotions when it was called good just because it was so close,” Gerike said. “There was almost no real way to tell if they were going to call it one way or another.”

The ripple effects caused a palpable buzz throughout Bloomington for the remainder of the Hoosiers’ 2021 season.

Indiana’s reputation instantly transitioned from one of a muddling team in the Big Ten to a legitimate title contender.

While Gerike interacted with players and coaches without the season, there was “absolutely” a noticeable difference in the vibe around the team.

“It really kind of showed that there was a different energy around this team,” Gerike said. “In 2019, Indiana got ranked for a couple weeks, which does not happen very often. You’re kind of carrying that same momentum. You’ve got Michael Penix back, you’ve got a lot of these same players back, and then [the Penn State game] happens and there really is a different aura around the team.

“It really felt like it changed the trajectory of the season.”

Indiana won its next game against Rutgers with relative ease before No. 23 Michigan came to town.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers’ series history was lopsided to say the least — Michigan entered the game having won the last 24 matchups.

That didn’t seem to matter, though, as Indiana walked away from Memorial Stadium with yet another drought-ending upset win, taking down the Wolverines 38-21.

“I don’t think [that] would have happened if they weren’t undefeated going into that game,” Gerike said. “I think beating Penn State was very helpful to giving this team a lot of confidence and launching them into what was maybe the best Indiana football season in program history except for maybe the Rose Bowl season back in ‘67.

“That’s how impactful that game was in terms of how that season turned out for Indiana.”

The wins stacked up for Allen’s team, and its only regular-season loss was by seven points at the hands of an unbeaten Ohio State team.

There’s always two sides to a story, though.

That “explosion of emotions” after Penix Jr.’s two-point conversion was mostly full of shock and disbelief for Penn State players and fans.

The rest of the season was an uncharacteristic campaign for the Nittany Lions, too.

Without the roar of a full Beaver Stadium behind them, they fell for the second-straight week to Ohio State.

Then Penn State lost again… and again… and again.

James Franklin’s squad started 0-5, securing the program’s first losing season since 2004. Penn State rattled off four wins to end the season 4-5, but the damage was already done.

After Penix Jr.’s pylon stretch, Indiana had one of its best seasons, while Penn State had one of its worst.

Fast forward one year later, and the scripts have flipped once again for these two programs.

Indiana is off to a 2-2 start, and despite those losses coming to a pair of top-10 teams in Iowa and Cincinnati, the Hoosiers just haven’t lived up to their expectations thus far.

Some predicted Indiana to be heading into its clash against Penn State with an unblemished 4-0 record. That changed in Week 1 after a drubbing by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa knocked off the Hoosiers 34-6 in Iowa City, and according to Gerike, it was one of Penix Jr.’s worst games in his career.

As Penix Jr. goes, Indiana goes, and this season has been a roller coaster for both parties. He’s coming off an injury at the end of the 2020 season, but this wasn’t what everyone expected from Penix in 2021.

Indiana won big against Idaho but lost handedly to Cincinnati before winning 33-31 against Western Kentucky — a game that theoretically should never be that close.

“It felt like Penix was getting more into a routine, but there’s been questions on if Penix should have been the starter for that game,” Gerike said. “After Cincinnati, people were asking if there was gonna be a reevaluation at quarterback, which is something that was unbelievable before the season started.”

As great as the buzz around Indiana football was in 2020, it may be equally as bad in 2021.

The change is noticeable for Gerike simply by talking to the team throughout each week.

“When these questions started coming in, Indiana’s not playing well, there’s really kind of a down vibe from Coach Allen, from Penix [or] from any of the players you talk to,” Gerike said. “They’re really trying to straighten the ship out.”

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Hoosiers, though. The Big Ten East currently has four ranked teams, and there could be more on the way before the season comes to a close.

Something has to give if Indiana is to get back to form before the season ends, and it has to happen sooner rather than later.

“There has to be a big adjustment,” Gerike said. “I think playing Penn State this weekend is a really good chance to see if Indiana can use what happened last year as some momentum and see if they can really right the ship and regain that magic from last year.”

On the opposing sideline of this Saturday’s tilt, things couldn’t be going much better for the Nittany Lions.

A statement win on the road against Wisconsin to open the season put Penn State’s name back in people’s mouths.

After dismantling Ball State in Week 2, Penn State welcomed Auburn for the White Out, taking care of business once again and demanding respect from the college football world.

Conversely to Indiana, blue and white signal caller Sean Clifford has more than silenced the doubters thus far. He looks like the player the Nittany Lion faithful have been promised since day one, and it’s shown in the 4-0 record his team currently carries.

Penn State sits at No. 4 in the nation as a relatively heavy favorite against the Hoosiers, and the debacle that was 2020 is well in its rearview mirror.

And when things are going well for the Nittany Lions, it’s a lot more fun for the team than their experiences at this time last year.

According to senior captain Jesse Luketa, he and his teammates are taking everything in stride, but it’s no accident they changed the narrative from last season.

“It’s a blessing. We’re grateful for the outcomes we’ve been having,” Luketa said Wednesday. “It’s a testament to the level of investment we had from the offseason through training camp and how we’re investing from Monday through Friday. Ultimately that’s where the game’s won.”

Leading into this weekend’s tilt, Penn State has a chance to completely flip last year’s record, starting 5-0 and capping off the start with the same team that started 2020’s skid.

That fateful pylon stretch isn’t too prevalent in the minds of the current Nittany Lion team, though.

“Hey, it happened,” Luketa said. “I’m not gonna… talk about the controversy of last year’s Indiana. The only thing that matters is this year’s Indiana and how we’re preparing to go 1-0.”