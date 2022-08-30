Penn State plays Purdue in just a few days, and the Boilermakers' roster is one of the more shaken-up rosters in the Big Ten.

Purdue finished the season 9-4 on the back of its playmakers, but in a wild offseason with departures, the Boilermakers’ roster is looking to get back to that winning record.

The Boilermakers lost their featured receiver with David Bell getting drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Bell was second in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,286, just behind Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and jointly led the conference in receptions with 93.

With Bell gone, Purdue’s depth has to fill some big shoes, and it's the same on the defensive end as players have transferred out of the program to go on top of the loss of NFL-bound edge rusher George Karlaftis.

Here are some of the Boilermakers to watch on Thursday night when they host Penn State.

Aidan O'Connell, quarterback

Like Penn State, Purdue returns its quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is entering his sixth year.

O’Connell’s experience slotted him as one of five Big Ten West representatives for the preseason all-conference team.

The Long Grove, Illinois, native had one of the best seasons at quarterback in the conference in 2021, passing for 309.3 yards per game, the second most behind Ohio State’s All-Big Ten first team quarterback C.J. Stroud.

O’Connell also threw for the second-most touchdowns in the Big Ten with 28, racking in Big Ten second team accolades.

He has now spent six years with offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, and O’Connell will have even more experience in the pocket.

He’s a very accurate passer down the field and makes the right decisions. If Stroud wasn’t in the Big Ten, O’Connell would be the best passer in the league.

Penn State’s secondary has to look out because ifO'Connell gets rolling, it could be a long night for the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

King Doerue, running back

The main reason O’Connell’s passing stats were so high was because Purdue had the worst run game in the Big Ten, even behind Penn State’s.

However, this year may be a bit different with a now-more experienced senior running back King Doerue’s return.

Doerue led Purdue in rushing in 2021 with 533 yards, but it was very little compared to the rest of the conference.

In the Black-Gold game this spring, Doerue was still the starting back and was used more as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

In 2021, the senior back only tallied up 20 receptions for 156 yards, but with holes at the receiver position and based on the Black-Gold game, Doerue will test Penn State’s linebackers out of the backfield.

Payne Durham, tight end

One of O’Connell’s favorite targets in 2021 was his 6-foot-5 tight end Payne Durham.

The redshirt senior was behind Purdue’s trio of receivers with 45 receptions for 467 yards.

Durham, with his size, was targeted a lot in the end zone for the Boilermakers and had six touchdowns on the season. His performance made him a Big Ten Honorable Mention for the 2021 season.

With a lack of receivers, Durham’s production will ramp up more in the middle of the field and not just in the red zone.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jalen Graham, linebacker/safety

On the defensive side of the ball, Purdue is returning one of its most explosive playmakers on defense, senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham.

Graham comes into the season at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and is Purdue’s heavy hitter on the defense, blowing up defenders. The now-senior had 64 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss in 2021.

In the secondary, Graham had an eye for the ball with two interceptions, using his speed to take one back to the house against Nebraska.

Graham’s 2021 performance made him an honorable mention for All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media.

Purdue’s defensive coordinators send Graham on blitzes often, so Penn State’s offensive line and running backs will have to find where No. 6 is and block him at all times.

Cam Allen, safety

Purdue’s leader in the secondary for 2022 is now-senior safety Cam Allen.

Allen is the Boilermakers' ball hawk and led the team with four interceptions while also breaking up three passes.

Purdue’s main safety last year was Marvin Grant, but he transferred in the offseason to Kansas, so now Allen is the guy.

Allen is a physical safety with 65 tackles, the fourth-most on the team, and will take on a bigger role now that Grant is gone.

Like Graham, Allen was listed as an honorable mention for All-Big Ten for 2021 and also was one in 2020.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will have to look out for the 6-foot-1 safety because he’ll be lurking in the secondary.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE