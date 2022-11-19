PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Punts were plentiful in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers, with a punt team by committee of sorts forming for the Nittany Lions.

Barney Amor earned the starting job over the course of spring and summer camp, but his job seemed to be a little bit in doubt when true-freshman punter Alex Bacchetta stepped onto the field and received his first non-garbage-time reps.

Amor had struggled early on with multiple punts that set the Scarlet Knights up in favorable field position. Amor’s first four punts went 35 yards, 25 yards, 29 yards and 37 yards, respectively, which caused the sudden change in punters.

“We lost the field position battle. We’re not punting great. We got to get that cleaned up,” James Franklin said after the game.

However, Bacchetta wasn’t that much better.

The true freshman’s first punt was a disaster. Bacchetta fielded the snap perfectly fine, but he miscalculated the ball drop and put it onto the ground rather than off of his foot. Rutgers recovered the ball, but was called for offsides, negating Bacchetta’s error.

Bacchetta was able to try again in the fourth quarter and got ahold of a 42-yard boot, but the second attempt was a garbage-time rep similar to his Penn State debut against Maryland last week.

Franklin is still positive about Bacchetta, though.

“We’ll see how it works out with Bacchetta. He’s got a really strong leg. When he hits his ‘A ball,’ it’s as good as anybody,” Franklin said. “So we’ll continue to evaluate that.”

The Nittany Lions didn’t do much with the extra opportunity after the Scarlet Knights jumped offsides and punted three plays later. This time, it was Amor who trotted onto the field.

Amor’s punting average was 39 yards against Rutgers, more than four yards below his season average of 43.39 yards per punt. Amor only averaged 37.33 yards per punt against Maryland a week earlier.

It appeared that Bacchetta’s presence and Franklin’s willingness to put the true freshman Bacchetta in the game completely overhauled his performance.

Amor’s punt went 58 yards, which was a game high across both teams, and pinned the Scarlet Knights at their own 3-yard line.

“It was great to see Barney handle it the right way,” Franklin said. “Maybe [putting Bacchetta in] was the right thing, maybe I should’ve done that earlier, but that was a positive.”

Amor’s punt set up the defense in a great position to either get a safety or force a turnover, which Penn State’s defense cashed in on the very next play with a Johnny Dixon interception.

“[The momentum shift] was huge, even more important was Barney’s punt put them at the three,” Dixon said. “When they’re in that situation, you have nothing to do but try to throw something lucky up, so I made a play.”

Special teams, specifically punting, is important for that reason and goes hand-in-hand with the defense at times.

When Rutgers was starting drives in relatively good field position because of a couple Amor shanks, it had much more success on the offensive end. After Amor got in the swing of things, the Scarlet Knights had a more difficult time moving the ball.

“Special teams is a huge part of football,” Dixon said. “When you have a punter like Barney that can flip the field and pin them inside the 10, you can’t wish for anything better than that.”

