With Madden 23 recently announcing it will honor its namesake, the late John Madden, on its cover when the game releases this fall, hype is officially starting to build for the annual installment of EA Sports’ video game.

This, of course, means the 2022 NFL Draft’s selections will get their first Madden ratings, which always tend to cause plenty of discussion despite them not setting foot on an NFL field yet.

Because of the lack of experience, rookies’ Madden ratings are very conservative, with only the highest picks breaking 80 overall. For example, Madden 22’s highest-rated rookie was Atlanta Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts with an 81 overall.

Penn State had a few players drafted in the early going of the most recent NFL Draft, so here’s a projection of the former Nittany Lions’ first Madden ratings.

Jahan Dotson | 74 Overall

Highest stat: Short route running

Jahan Dotson was Penn State’s only first-round selection, drafted No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders, and he will be rated as such.

The Nittany Lion product is one of the best receivers in the school’s history statistically, and a large part of that is due to his footwork and ability to create space from opposing defensive backs.

His ability to run the entire route tree is what made Dotson such an appealing prospect heading into the NFL Draft as well.

As a result, all of his route-running stats will be at the forefront of Dotson’s early Madden rating. However, his prowess at the line of scrimmage is what should make short route running his highest attribute.

Watch out for Dotson on slant and zig routes on the virtual gridiron this summer.

Arnold Ebiketie | 70 Overall

Highest stat: Pursuit

Arnold Ebiketie possesses a trait similar to Dotson, except on the other side of the line of scrimmage — quickness once the ball is snapped.

Plainly put, Ebiketie is a pure speed rusher. He uses his lighter frame to blow past offensive linemen and get to the quarterback.

One of the knocks on the former Nittany Lion and Temple Owl, though, is that he struggles to get in the backfield if his initial blow by doesn’t work because of his lighter build.

As seen in his one season with Penn State, Ebiketie doesn’t quit on the play even if his sack attempt is blocked. He will still attempt to chase down an opposing quarterback or position himself to tackle an opposing running back.

Ebiketie’s constant pursuit of the football should be reflected when Madden 23’s ratings are released. Other attributes to look out for are finesse moves and jumping.

Jaquan Brisker | 71 Overall

Highest Stat: Awareness

For a mid-second round pick, a 71 overall rating is pretty high for a rookie, but that’s because Jaquan Brisker wasn’t expected to have been there in the first place.

Brisker headlined a secondary that didn’t let their opponents reach the 200-yard passing mark on average.

The former Nittany Lion seemed to be everywhere on the field. It didn’t matter if it was filling a gap in the run game or dropping back into pass coverage, he always seemed to know what was going on.

His awareness closed out games at times, as he intercepted a pass in the season opener against Wisconsin by undercutting a pass attempt to the end zone.

Football IQ skills translate just as much as athleticism in the NFL — maybe even more so — and considering Brisker’s magnetic presence to the ball, his awareness should be his highest-rated attribute once Madden 23 releases.

