Games may not be played until August, but the summer serves as a season in itself for college football programs across the country.

Last summer, Penn State struck gold when it landed 12 commitments over June and July, en route to earning the No. 8 overall spot in 247Sports’ 2022 recruiting rankings.

Fast forward to today, and the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class is looking just as strong — if not stronger — than the one a year ago.

With the heart of the recruiting trail front and center as June begins, here’s a look at the top prospects Penn State is set to host for official visits this month and where it stands among other programs.

Jason Moore, DL, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

The No. 3-ranked team in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings, Penn State has already stockpiled an impressive group of prospects, a list that includes 5-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier and three other 4-stars.

With 4-star Mathias Barnwell likely to play defensive end when he arrives on campus, as well as the recent commitment from rising 3-star edge rusher Jameial Lyons, the Nittany Lions are just one or two defensive linemen away from polishing off that group.

If James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. can lure in 4-star defensive lineman Jason Moore, set to take his official visit this Friday, Penn State’s defensive core could be set for years to come.

Hailing from Hyattsville, Maryland, Moore is an athletic freak who has excelled in both basketball and football at DeMatha Catholic.

Moore is ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 50 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. Including Penn State, Moore is also considering Notre Dame, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan.

Treyaun Webb, RB, Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)

Contrary to Moore’s solo trip to campus this Friday, the following weekend will be a party in Happy Valley, with 14 prospects — some already committed — set to visit.

With a growing connection to the state of Florida, Penn State has made itself a top contender for 4-star running back Treyaun Webb, who was once committed to Oklahoma.

Webb used to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — the former school of Nittany Lion enrollees Kaytron Allen and Drew Shelton — but will play his final high school season at Trinity Christian Academy, where enrollee Cam Miller attended.

Last in town for Penn State’s 21-17 loss to Michigan in November, Franklin and staff will have to show out for 247Sports’ composite No. 5-ranked running back to lure him away from other competitors.

Including the Nittany Lions, Webb is also considering Florida, Tennessee, Baylor and South Carolina, he announced in March.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, the country’s No. 1-ranked offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor, is making the trip to Happy Valley on June 17.

With commitments from Birchmeier and 4-star lineman Jven Williams — both of whom will be up that weekend — Penn State’s offensive line is shaping up to be very impressive in just a couple of years.

Add Proctor to the bunch, and the Nittany Lions could have one of the best overall lines in the country.

Having taken a combined 12 visits to Iowa and Iowa State, seven of which with the Hawkeyes, Proctor seems poised to stay in state, but a successful first visit to State College in June could ultimately change things.

Ta’Mere Robinson, LB, Brashear (Pa.)

Penn State has done a phenomenal job at controlling the East Coast on 2023’s recruiting trail. Of the program’s 12 commitments, four of them are from Pennsylvania.

After missing out on 4-star in-state wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, the Nittany Lions need a bounce-back commitment and can’t let 4-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson out of their reach.

Having been on the team’s radar for years, Robinson is set to take his eighth visit to Happy Valley on June 17.

Joined by nine committed prospects, Robinson’s visit will likely make or break his decision between the Nittany Lions and in-state rival Pittsburgh.

Tony Rojas, LB, Fairfax (Va.)

Among the 15 prospects joining Robinson in Happy Valley on June 17 will be 4-star Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas.

Another player who’s been on Penn State’s board for a long time, this will be Rojas’ sixth trip to campus in one year.

Once being recruited by former defensive coordinator Brent Pry, Rojas is now under the wing of safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

The No. 15 linebacker in the 2023 class, Rojas is also considering Clemson, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

