Penn State added to its quarterback room of the future Thursday afternoon.

Hicksville, New York, native AJ Locke will join the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class as preferred walk on, he announced on Twitter.

Locke attends Hicksville’s Holy Trinity High School and attended Penn State’s Blue-White game in April.

He joins 3-star quarterback Marcus Stokes on the short list of slingers set to join the Nittany Lions in the fall of 2023.

