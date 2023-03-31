Penn State gained a defensive line commitment from a preferred walk-on.

Defensive lineman Zamire Cottrell announced on Twitter he has committed to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2023.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania, native received just two offers from Temple and St. Francis (PA), according to 247Sports, but chose to go with the Nittany Lions.

Cottrell attended Conwell Egan Catholic and is listed as 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.

