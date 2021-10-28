Penn State hits the road to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a two-game losing streak, while the scarlet and gray has been hot ever since its loss to Oregon early in the season.

It’ll be a clash of Big Ten powers this weekend, and here’s how our staff sees the matchup playing out.

Alexis Yoder: Ohio State 35, Penn State 10

Despite having two weeks to prepare for one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, Penn State failed to put a complete effort together against Illinois, which ultimately cost it what should’ve been an easy victory.

Now the Nittany Lions will face arguably their toughest test of the season, as they travel to Columbus for a prime-time matchup with Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are looking as good as they’ve looked all season on both sides of the ball, ranking first in the conference in total offense and giving up an average of 12.5 points per game over their five-game win streak.

While quarterback Sean Clifford is reportedly set to be fully healthy, Penn State will need more than wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s magical catches to carry them to victory inside The Horseshoe.

Ohio State’s weapons on offense have outshined Penn State’s as of late, and the latter’s run defense left a lot to be desired in its last game.

Should the Nittany Lions get off to a slow start, they could find themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided scoreline.

Justin Morganstein: 38, Penn State 10

It seems the floor has caved in on Penn State over the last few weeks.

As the Nittany Lions’ momentum continues to spiral downward following an embarrassing home loss to Illinois, Ohio State is heading in the opposite direction.

The Buckeyes have looked like the gold standard of the Big Ten they are used to being since their loss against Oregon in Week 2, spearheaded by their high-power led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

But the player that may give Penn State the most problems in running back TreyVeon Henderson, as he looks to take advantage of a depleted Nittany Lion front four that is missing its heart and soul in PJ Mustipher.

James Franklin has never beaten Ohio State in The Shoe, and to think he would now with rumors swirling around him and his team playing its worst football of the season would be a stretch.

The trends for the teams will continue, and it may not be close.

Max Ralph: Ohio State 38, Penn State 27

Penn State was exposed a bit against Illinois, but a large part of that had to do with Clifford being at less than 100% health.

However, the defensive side of the ball struggled mightily to stop the run in the absence of Mustipher.

Clifford and Franklin both seem to believe the signal caller will be operating back at full capacity this weekend, and that could get the Nittany Lions’ offense firing back on all cylinders against the Buckeyes.

Even so, this Ohio State offense is really firing on all cylinders and has been for a while. Stroud is putting it all together with his embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, and Henderson is a dominant young running back.

Ohio State should be able to replicate the success Illinois had running the football against Penn State, allowing them to control the game script for most of the night.

The Nittany Lions will be eager to make a statement win, and they’ll keep it closer than a lot of people may expect just because it’s Penn State versus Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have too much firepower for Clifford and company to keep up

Seth Engle: Ohio State 32, Penn State 17

It’s likely the world won’t see a worse performance from the Nittany Lions on the offensive end than the one they showcased last Saturday against Illinois.

At this point, it’s fair to predict Penn State’s run game won’t come to life this week, as it has failed to do every game this season.

However, the blue and white still have two stud wide receivers — Dotson and Parker Washington — matching up against an inexperienced Ohio State secondary.

Usually, that would be a recipe for disaster.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they have the overall best offense in the country this season, and frankly, it’s the best in college football since LSU’s in 2019.

Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are two NFL first-round talents playing on the same line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, the Ohio State ground game is more than solid as well.

If the Nittany Lions couldn’t find an answer for Illinois’ Chase Brown, who set a beaver Stadium record with 223 rushing yards on Saturday, good luck trying to stop the Buckeyes’ starting running back Henderson, who leads the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns.

Penn State’s defense is great, but it isn't great enough to silence the Ohio State offense for four quarters.

This game should finish somewhat closer than most people likely expect, but the Buckeyes are a better football team and should win this one by at least double digits.

