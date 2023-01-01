The Granddaddy of Them All is officially upon us.

After weeks of anticipation, Penn State is set to kick off against Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl game on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Utes are riding the wave of a Pac-12 Championship win for the second consecutive season, while Penn State is looking to put the finishing touches on its first 10-win season since 2019.

Here’s how the Collegian Football Staff sees the final game of the season playing out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 45, Utah 42

Penn State and Utah are very similar programs in terms of play style and opt outs ahead of the 2023 Rose Bowl, making a closely-contested affair probable.

The Utes are entering their second consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl, while the Nittany Lions’ berth in the “Granddaddy of Them All” is their first since the 2017 edition of the game.

Both teams are physical, balanced teams that thrive on establishing the run game and using physicality on defense. Penn State and Utah are also similar in the players who have opted out of the bowl game so far, as both teams will be without their starting cornerbacks and leading receivers.

The absence of tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be more impactful on the Utah side, though. Phillips is easily the Utes’ leader in interceptions, with six on the year, and second with six pass breakups. The Nittany Lions will be without cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but Kalen King has arguably had a better season on paper.

Similar to the current trend of bowl games that’s been present throughout college football’s bowl season, the Rose Bowl will also take four quarters to decide. And despite the good defense that both sides have displayed this season, it’ll be a high-scoring affair to close out the 2022-23 season.

This game could go either way, but the impact of Utah’s opt outs will be the difference maker.

Seth Engle: Penn State 35, Utah 33

There’s a reason many have dubbed this year’s Rose Bowl as one of the most even matchups of bowl season.

Penn State dons one of the nation’s top defenses, even without All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr., while Utah’s offense is just as good in its respective category, even without All-American tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid.

A key opt out from each team on both sides of the ball should even things out, but the Utes are likely to struggle more without a major offensive player due to a major jump from facing Pac-12 defenses to a Big Ten defense that’s found its stride and hasn’t looked back.

Both teams are going to run the ball a ton, but the Nittany Lions’ ability to use Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in different packages gives an advantage in catching the Utah defense off guard.

That being said, finding a stride in the pass game is what will win this football game — that’s just the way the Rose Bowl is.

As Utah’s head coach and offensive coordinator have stated in press conferences leading up to the game, Penn State’s defense will be the best it has faced this year.

That just might make the difference.

Max Ralph: Penn State 34, Utah 31

Penn State and Utah have never played each other in their respective histories, but all we keep hearing all week from players and coaches is how similar the tradition and play styles of the pair are.

The Nittany Lions have avoided the disaster they faced last year in regard to opt outs, as Joey Porter Jr. remains the only one to decide not to play in the Rose Bowl. Utah, however, has been ravaged by opt outs, including their top running back, tight end and cornerback.

Having key personnel intact puts Penn State over the edge in this one.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen should be able to continue their stellar seasons, too. Utah ranks 15th in FBS rushing defense, but that’s partially because it’s faced the third least rushing attempts in the country. Penn State’s going to run early and often and try to smash Utah in the mouth.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 generally doesn’t boast the same caliber of defense that Penn State will present Monday. Ute players and coaches have said as much this week, too.

Cam Rising and the Utes are a strong team, enough to win back-to-back conference championships. They’ll give Penn State a good run for another memorable Rose Bowl Game, but the Nittany Lions are more complete this time around.

Watch as Sean Clifford rides off into the sunset as a two-time New Year’s Six bowl game winner.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 38, Utah 35

Looking at both the stat sheets and the records, Utah is one of Penn State’s most even opponents and may be Penn State’s Pac-12 equal.

Both offenses are ground and pound and utilize the tight ends off of play action and down the seam.

The Utes are without their top tight end and top running back, but Utah has the depth to fill in at both of those positions.

Penn State on the ground, even with two inexperienced freshman running backs, has more of an ability to make explosive plays, giving it a bit of an edge.

As of late, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been on a tear, dropping 30-plus points in their last six games. Utah’s offense averages more points per game than the Nittany Lions, and if the College Football Playoff games are any indication of how this game plays out, this will be a slugfest.

It’s going to come down to a couple of stops from the defense, and Penn State’s defense is more complete, even without All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Nittany Lions have been without Porter Jr. in a couple of games this season, and corner Kalen King has stepped in with no hiccup.

This is a coin flip, but Penn State’s defense creates enough stops to pull it out in a legacy-defining game for quarterback Sean Clifford.

