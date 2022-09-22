After traveling southward to stomp Auburn 41-12 last weekend, Penn State is now back in University Park for a two-game homestand, beginning with Central Michigan this Saturday.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions are cruising at 3-0, while the Chippewas haven’t been so fortunate with a 1-2 start to the season. This weekend’s matchup will kick off at noon on Big Ten Network.

Our Collegian Football Staff attempted to predict the score of this weekend’s game.

Zach Allen: Penn State 48, Central Michigan 14

No. 14 Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium with all of the momentum after a 41-12 taming of the Auburn Tigers in Week 3. The Nittany Lions will build upon their perfect season against Central Michigan in Week 4.

While the Chippewas return the nation’s leading rusher in Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan’s star tailback hasn’t been the same and has only averaged 3.6 yards per carry so far this season.

Considering 166 of Nichols’ 258 rush yards this season came against Bucknell, an 0-3 FCS team, the outlook for the Chippewas run game doesn’t look good against a Penn State team that just stifled Auburn’s Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards.

Central Michigan’s most productive form of offense has come through the air. Quarterback Daniel Richardson has compiled 889 passing yards through the first three weeks, including 424 yards and four touchdowns in the Chippewas’ season opener against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Unfortunately for Richardson, though, the Nittany Lions’ secondary is arguably one of the best position groups in the country, and they have seen two of their defensive backs win National Defensive Player of the Week awards.

As if Penn State didn’t have enough of a competitive advantage over Central Michigan, it’s also a home game. Expect the Chippewas’ offense to struggle.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions tote a potent offense that features a productive running game, led by Nick Singleton, the country’s leader in yards per carry with 11.13.

Penn State also boasts an experienced passing attack that’s flourished in the team’s second year under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has been savvy through the first three weeks of the season, and the emergence of the Nittany Lions’ run game has taken a lot of pressure off of his shoulders.

Penn State should continue its hot streak again this week in dominant fashion, with the second-team players cycling into the game as well.

Seth Engle: Penn State 52, Central Michigan 7

That’s right, it’s blowout season.

It may be controversial to predict a 52-7 landslide, but because of how well Penn State played at Auburn in all facets of the game, it’s hard not to expect the Nittany Lions to defeat Central Michigan with an even greater intensity at home.

The Chippewas aren’t necessarily terrible offensively, but it hasn’t been enough to propel them to a win yet. The team is averaging over 36 points per contest so far this year.

However, Central Michigan has far and away one of the worst defenses in the country, giving up 32 points per game, currently ranked No. 101 out of 131 Power Five teams in this category.

The Nittany Lions had no trouble stopping the run against Bigsby and Auburn, so it should be able to do it again this Saturday.

Offensively, Penn State is red hot following its 41-point showing against the Tigers.

Look for it to get hotter against the Chippewas.

Max Ralph: Penn State 45, Central Michigan 10

Penn State already rolled right through Ohio, a 1-2 Mid-American Conference team. Central Michigan is much in the same boat.

The Chippewas did have an impressive performance against a highly ranked Oklahoma State team in Week 1, but that’s Week 1. Oklahoma State certainly wasn’t playing at the same level it’s capable of, just as Penn State wasn’t on the road against Purdue in Week 1.

There’s some optimism surrounding Central Michigan’s offense, especially considering running back Nichols led the country in rushing yards in 2021. But Auburn was supposed to have a stout running attack last week, and the Nittany Lions simply spit all over that narrative.

The same dismantling that Penn State doled out to Ohio and Auburn will be the fate of the Chippewas this weekend.

It’s difficult to truly predict how these kinds of games will play out for a number of reasons. Penn State probably won’t use every trick in its playbook, while its reserves will probably play from a very early stage.

I’m most excited to see Singleton break another 40-plus-yard touchdown, while on a serious note, it would be encouraging to see Penn State’s passing game open up some more.

Plus, we’ll all be on Drew Allar watch all afternoon.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 42, Central Michigan 13

Like Auburn, Central Michigan’s strength is its run game. Nichols is the main back for the Chippewas with running back Myles Bailey catching passes out of the backfield.

Auburn had a talented running back, and Penn State was all over him. Saturday will be the same story.

After a 41-12 win over the Tigers, the Nittany Lions are rolling, and Central Michigan is another team in the blue and white’s path.

However, the Chippewas’ offense can score points, putting up 44 against now-No. 9 Oklahoma State on the road.

Receiver Jalen McGaughy will pose a threat for Penn State’s defense but won’t be enough to slow down the steam roller that has been the Nittany Lions in the past two games.

Central Michigan had one shutout against Bucknell but allowed South Alabama to score 38 points and Oklahoma State to put up 58.

Penn State will get things going early, and the Nittany Lions will put in the second line early, allowing for Central Michigan’s offense to get on the board a couple of times.