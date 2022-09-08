Football is back in Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Penn State opens its season at home against Ohio at noon, with both teams coming in at 1-0 on the year.

Penn State is a heavy favorite, but there’s a reason it plays the game, of course.

Here’s how our staff sees the home opener going down.

Zach Allen: Penn State 45, Ohio 17

After a nail-biting season opener against Purdue, Penn State has a much easier opponent in its home opener against Ohio.

Like the Nittany Lions, the Bobcats also enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record after defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38, which is already a positive sign after a 3-9 season last year. However, the disparity in talent level, especially on the defensive side of the ball for Penn State, will be the difference-maker in this game.

The Nittany Lions tallied a program-record 16 pass breakups in Week 1 and have the reigning national defensive player of the week in Joey Porter Jr. Considering a lot of Ohio’s success last week came through the air, the Bobcats will have a much harder time throwing the ball against Penn State.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sean Clifford is coming off of a five-touchdown performance of his own. The drops that Nittany Lion receivers suffered in Week 1 are probably not going to happen to that extent again.

This game will be a classic example of an outmatched, outskilled and outcoached Group of 5 versus Power 5 game, and Penn State also has the home-field advantage.

Expect a Penn State blowout in front of a home crowd.

Seth Engle: Penn State 35, Ohio 14

Ohio sported one of the worst offenses in the country last season but looked completely revamped in its 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke played out of his mind, connecting on 27 of 34 pass attempts for 345 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

But Penn State’s defense is not Florida Atlantic’s.

Cornerback Porter Jr. was lockdown against a pass-heavy Purdue offense, breaking up six passes and tallying a game high eight tackles.

Ohio wide receiver James Bostic may have gone off for 136 receiving yards in Week 1, but there’s no shot he’s able to come close to that mark when he’s matched up with arguably the country’s best cornerback, Porter Jr.

Expect the Nittany Lions’ run game to break through for its best game in a year against an Ohio defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry last fall.

Max Ralph: Penn State 38, Ohio 10

There’s no need to overthink this one. Ohio is a much smaller football program and thus simply doesn’t have the horses to run with Penn State.

Generally speaking, a major FBS team like Penn State doesn’t place a Group of Five or FCS team on the front end of its schedule with an expectation of losing, let alone it being a close game.

Now, Ohio did upset Penn State in 2012, but that was a much different era of Nittany Lion football than today.

Penn State had an overall solid showing against Purdue offensively, but the run game needs to step up, and Mike Yurcich will likely devote a lot of plays to the ground attack throughout the day. Therefore, points might come at slightly more of a premium than if Penn State were running its everyday offense.

The Nittany Lion defense should have no issue stifling the Bobcats, but expect to see a lot of second- and third-string rotations late in this one, which may result in some unexpected Ohio scores.

Regardless, Penn State gets a nice tune up before Auburn, especially in terms of getting role players important in-game experience.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 44, Ohio 7

Penn State had a tough draw for its season opener against Purdue, but now, it’s time for the Nittany Lions to take a breather against Ohio.

Ohio exits a close win over Florida Atlantic in Week 1, 41-38, but a win over the Owls is nothing to boast after they finished 5-7 overall and third to last in their conference.

The Bobcats’ strong point is their offense, with redshirt-junior quarterback Rourke leading the way, but it's not at the caliber of Penn State’s, which scored 35 points last week.

If Ohio’s defense let up 38 points against Florida Atlantic, Penn State should be able to put up close to, if not more than, that on Saturday.

This game will be very similar to Penn State’s game with Villanova last year where the Nittany Lions won 38-17. The Bobcats only score once late because their offense will break through once Penn State pulls its starters.

