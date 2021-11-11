Predictions | Penn State football looks to win back-to-back games when hosting Michigan

Penn State finally got back in the win column last Saturday in Maryland, and the Nittany Lions will put their first win streak in a month on the line against Michigan this weekend.

The No. 6 Wolverines come in with a strong rushing attack and defense, while Penn State has been strong against the run for most of the season.

Here’s how our staff predicts the noon kickoff will play out.

Alexis Yoder: Penn State 27, Michigan 21

Penn State welcomes Michigan into Beaver Stadium, the first home game since the former dropped a nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois and gave up over 357 rushing yards.

The Nittany Lions face an even tougher task in defending the run game, as the Wolverines boast two of the top running backs in the conference with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Since losing PJ Mustipher, the run defense has been fairly inconsistent, but there will be no room for error against the pairing of Haskins and Corum.

On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines possess a dynamic defensive end pairing in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, a tall task for any offensive line to contain.

But that’s what the Nittany Lions will have to do — own the line of scrimmage and make sure Sean Clifford has time to check down and make the correct read against a talented secondary.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 24, Michigan 20

Penn State is looking to turn its season around following a win that ended the team’s three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Michigan comes in looking to remain at one conference loss, as the program looks to compete for the Big Ten East title.

The Nittany Lions will have to defend the Wolverine rushing attack, though, that is led by a power and finesse combo of Haskins and Corum.

Without Mustipher, defensive tackles Derrick Tangelo and Cozaiah Izzard will need to step up and provide an effort like they have the past couple of weeks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The key for the Penn State offense will be protecting Sean Clifford, as Michigan defensive ends Hutchinson and Ojabo are amongst the best in the conference.

At the end of the day, James Franklin’s group is going to need its aerial attack to be at its best, and if Jahan Dotson can come close to what he was last Saturday, the team should have a chance to win a ballgame.

Max Ralph: Michigan 27, Penn State 24

This is one of the hardest matchups to predict of the season. It’s strength against strength across the board for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines.

Michigan boasts the best rushing attack in the Big Ten, and Penn State has been stout against the run all year (except Illinois).

Penn State’s passing game is highly efficient, but Michigan’s pass rush and secondary are some of the strongest the Nittany Lions have seen.

Ojabo and Hutchinson should be able to wreak havoc on Penn State’s much-maligned offensive line and make Clifford uncomfortable for most of the day.

James Franklin seemed to suggest the Wolverines will throw out some heavy run packages on the offensive side, which is exactly what helped Illinois gash Penn State.

The teams will trade blows throughout the day, and Beaver Stadium’s home advantage in a major rivalry game could very well propel Penn State to the upset, but I think Michigan is just a bit better on paper.

Seth Engle: Michigan 34, Penn State 30

Michigan may be ranked No. 6 in the country, Penn State may be unranked. It doesn’t matter in this matchup because this game will come down to the wire.

Both the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are led by ruthless defenses — with both teams ranked in the top-10 in points against.

However dominant each defense has been this season, this contest will be decided by which offense has the firepower and consistency across the board.

Arguably the best rushing offense in the country, the maize and blue gets most of its offensive leverage from it’s two-headed monster at running back in Haskins and Corum.

Penn State has been so off and on at stopping the run this season, with its worst performance coming against an Illinois 12-personnel package — the same package Michigan is likely to run on Saturday.

If the Nittany Lions still had PJ Mustipher, the anchor of their defense, Saturday likely isn’t as close as it could be.

But without him, the blue and white have a mismatch at the line of scrimmage, a mismatch that very well could put the Wolverines on top by a small margin.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE