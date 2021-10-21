Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for its Homecoming matchup with Illinois at noon.

The Nittany Lions have won their last three contests with the Fighting Illini, most recently coming in the form of a 56-21 victory in Champaign, Illinois.

Here’s how our staff sees this weekend’s matchup playing out.

Alexis Yoder: Penn State 30, Illinois 7

Following a close loss on the road against Iowa, a game in which it suffered multiple crucial injuries, Penn State’s bye week came at the right time.

Whether James Franklin elects to go with Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson or even Christian Veilleux, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t have a problem against one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten in Illinois.

Should Roberson get the starting nod, expect him to perform at a much higher level than he did against the Haweyes due to extra preparation time over the bye week.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group won’t have much to worry about with respect to changes despite losing starting defensive tackle and captain PJ Mustipher.

The blue and white must get out to a fast start and put the Illini away early in front of a Homecoming crowd at Beaver Stadium, especially if Roberson plays the majority of the game.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 34, Illinois 6

Much of this prediction of course depends on the health of Clifford, but Penn State should be in a good spot to win comfortably on Saturday regardless.

If the Nittany Lions do in fact have to go with Roberson against Illinois, they’ll have had two weeks to game plan for the dual-threat quarterback and should be able to win comfortably with him in the game.

The Illini offense has been struggling to say the least, as they’re last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, yards per completion and completion percentage.

Considering Penn State’s defense has been dominant in all facets this season, Brent Pry’s group should not have a problem with the likes of Brandon Peters or Artur Sitkowski.

If Penn State can just manage to put points on the board against a shaky secondary, it should be fine on homecoming weekend.

Max Ralph: Penn State 27, Illinois 10

The outcome of this one probably doesn’t depend much on who lines up under center for Penn State. The Nittany Lions could throw just about anyone in there and beat this Illinois team, in large part thanks to the strength of their defense.

The fashion in which Penn State wins, however, will be impacted by quarterback play. If Clifford is 100% healthy and starts the game, he’ll lead the blue and white to an offensive explosion.

I don’t expect him to see significant time, though, so that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Roberson and perhaps Veilleux. Extra preparation during the bye week and a weak opponent should allow them to score enough points, but it won’t be absurd.

The Nittany Lions will have a good chance to place major emphasis on their rushing attack on Saturday, and they’ll get the job done handedly against the Fighting Illini, who haven’t done much well this season.

Seth Engle: Penn State 30, Illinois 3

Illinois is probably the worst football team Penn State will have faced thus far in 2021. To make matters worse, its starting linebacker and three-time team captain Jake Hansen announced he underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.

However, a mystery remains with the Nittany Lions’ starting-quarterback spot.

Sean Clifford’s back in pads at practice, so will he play on Saturday, or will it be the questionable backup Roberson in his replacement?

The two options lead to very different potential outcomes. If Clifford plays, this game could be decided by 40 points. If Roberson does, it could be a lot closer than many fans would like.

Nonetheless, Illinois is dead last in the Big Ten in total offense, and Penn State’s defense is ranked No. 4 in points allowed.

Despite who starts at quarterback, it’s going to be hard for the Illini to win a football game they can’t score in.

