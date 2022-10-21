After a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State enters a critical bounceback opportunity against Minnesota this week — in the White Out no less.

The No. 16 Nittany Lions will face off against the unranked Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Plenty of storylines run throughout the matchup from injuries to the last time the two teams met, an upset win for Minnesota.

Here’s how our Collegian Football Staff predicts this one will play out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 26, Minnesota 20

Penn State has another run-heavy opponent on the schedule, but the real question is the availability of the quarterbacks.

Sean Clifford and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan both were injured in their respective Week 7 matchups. Morgan was carted off, but he hasn’t been ruled out for the White Out yet.

While the Nittany Lions were gashed time and time again against Michigan, they went into the game as one of the nation’s best run defenses. Penn State held Auburn’s Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards and Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III, 2021’s FBS leading rusher, to 67 yards on the ground.

Minnesota’s running back Mohamed Ibrahim will serve as a tough test for the blue and white, as he’s tallied 694 rushing yards in five games this season, but I don’t think the defense will have nearly as much trouble. The White Out atmosphere will help with that, but I assume the defense would have a more specific focus on stopping the run after last week’s debacle.

Penn State will win this game whether Morgan plays or not, but if he’s ruled out, the margin of victory will grow.

Seth Engle: Penn State 24, Minnesota 20

Penn State looked far from great in its latest loss to Michigan last Saturday, but is it really time to rule out a one-or-two-loss season?

Absolutely not, but the Minnesota game will help answer whether that’s likely.

The Golden Gophers run a similar offense to the Wolverines — run the ball a ton.

That strategy typically works, too, considering Minnesota has one of the most dominant rushers in the country, Mohamed Ibrahim, rushing behind one of the country’s best offensive lines.

If Penn State can stop the run, it wins this game. If not, don’t rule out a Golden Gopher victory in the White Out.

Max Ralph: Penn State 26, Minnesota 17

There are a lot of comparisons of this upcoming game to last week’s loss at Michigan for Penn State, but it compares more closely to the Auburn game than anything else in my opinion.

Mohamed Ibrahim and the Minnesota offensive line are very good. Tank Bigsby is probably a more talented back with a less talented offensive line — and Penn State silenced Bigsby on the road.

Minnesota’s quarterback situation, regardless of whether Tanner Morgan plays, is much more similar to Auburn’s than Michigan’s. Penn State should have no issues making the Golden Gophers one-dimensional offensively, keeping this a low-scoring affair, especially with the added boost from White Out conditions.

However, Minnesota’s defense is vastly better than Auburn. Penn State ran wild on the Tigers but struggled mightily in the Big House last week. The Golden Gophers lie somewhere between those two extremes, but Penn State will be able to stay on schedule better this week even if it’s not a dominating performance offensively.

Minnesota is a good team. Penn State is better on paper, though, and has one of the best home-field advantages in college football. Plus, the Nittany Lions’ season hangs in the balance with an opportunity for a critical bounceback win this weekend.

Penn State wins in relatively close fashion.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 31, Minnesota 24

There are a lot of question marks in this game, especially at the quarterback position on both sides.

Minnesota redshirt-senior quarterback Tanner Morgan and Penn State redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford were both shaken up last week with injuries.

The game could be really interesting if both teams have to go to their backup quarterbacks for the game.

No. 16 Penn State is coming off a beatdown from Michigan, and Minnesota is arriving in Happy Valley with a loss to Illinois, so both teams are in need of a bounceback win.

Penn State at 5-1 is in more need of a win than 4-2 Minnesota, and the Nittany Lions have the White Out to help them get that win.

The Golden Gophers like to run the ball behind Mohamed Ibrahim, and the Nittany Lions’ run defense was torched by Michigan a week ago.

If the blue and white tightens things up defending the run, Minnesota could be in for a long night.

Even if both teams have to use their backup quarterbacks, Penn State is more talented than Minnesota on paper, so James Franklin’s squad should walk out with a White Out win.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE