Another highly ranked matchup awaits Penn State this weekend, with No. 2 Ohio State entering a Stripe Out in Beaver Stadium at noon Saturday.

The Buckeyes have cruised to their undefeated record thus far, while Penn State hit a bump in the road with a blowout loss at Michigan.

With so much riding on this weekend’s clash, our Collegian Football Staff attempted to predict the outcome.

Zach Allen: Ohio State 31, Penn State 20

Ohio State has one of the best offenses in the entire country, leading to the Buckeyes’ destruction of almost every opponent they’ve faced this season.

Ohio State’s 49.6 points per game has shown no signs of stopping, even against Iowa, where it dropped 54 points versus a Hawkeye defense that was previously one of the most stout in college football.

The home atmosphere of Beaver Stadium will come into play a little bit, as it always does, but playing the current Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback C.J. Stroud evens the playing field.

Penn State’s secondary has arguably been the cornerstone of the team’s defense, but it’ll need to play a borderline perfect game for the Nittany Lions to have any chance in this game. While I think the blue and white’s defensive backfield will contain the Buckeyes more than it’s used to, I don’t think it’ll be enough to give Penn State a win.

Ohio State will take this one, but Penn State will cover the spread at home.

Seth Engle: Ohio State 38, Penn State 25

It doesn’t matter how good Penn State may be this season. It doesn’t matter whether the game is at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State will beat the Nittany Lions by double digits on Saturday.

Look back at some of the great Buckeye teams of the past decade — this year’s squad is right up there with the 2015 National Championship group.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is favored to win the Heisman Trophy, and his staff of highly qualified wide receivers such as Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming have helped him along the way.

Last season’s leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned last week against Iowa but is likely to be limited this weekend.

One of Penn State’s greatest strengths lies in its secondary, but if the Buckeyes opt out of pass, it has a ton to work on the ground with running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams among the best rushers in the country.

On the flip side, Ohio State now has an ultra-competitive defensive unit led by first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles — a new factor to what was already an established roster.

The Nittany Lions have been about as consistently competitive with the Buckeyes as any team in the country, but Ohio State’s ability to do it all this year should pull it to victory.

Max Ralph: Ohio State 34, Penn State 26

Penn State is a two-score betting underdog, mostly because this year’s Ohio State team seems to be one of the best in recent memory. The offense is explosive to say the least, while the defense has taken a pretty large step forward from last year.

Ohio State is the better team on paper and probably will come out on top en route to its high hopes for a national championship later this year. It would be wrong, though, to expect the Buckeyes to simply run away with this one.

Excluding the pandemic-marred 2020 season, Penn State hasn’t lost to Ohio State by more than 11 points since 2015. It may not always make perfect sense, but the Nittany Lions play Ohio State better than anyone else in the country. James Franklin sure seems to be building his teams to match and combat what Ohio State does best.

This year is no different, with Penn State’s biggest strength, the secondary, counteracting Ohio State’s biggest strength, the passing offense.

Penn State needs to be able to run the ball and stay on schedule offensively to keep up because the Buckeyes will not be stopped offensively for an entire afternoon. The problem is simply that Ohio State runs the ball sneakily well even if the passing offense slows down.

Ohio State wins it, but take Penn State on the point spread.

Spencer Ripchik: Ohio State 35, Penn State 24

Ohio State is hands down the best team Penn State has faced so far and maybe the best it will face all season.

The Buckeyes once again have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten and potentially all of the FBS.

Ohio State is stacked with three receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is coming off an injury. Paired with the trio of pass catchers is Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and is a frontrunner for college football’s top individual award, the Heisman Trophy.

With that being said, Penn State’s defense has a big challenge ahead of itself on Saturday with one of the best offenses coming to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions’ secondary is good, too, so it should be an interesting matchup between Penn State’s secondary and Ohio State’s receivers.

It’ll be a tough task slowing down the Buckeyes, who average 49.6 points per game. If Penn State has any chance, it’ll need to lock up the receivers and then be really efficient on offense to keep up with Ohio State’s hot attack.

RELATED

Big Ten roundup | Ohio State’s offense stamps record performance against Iowa Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17 in the White Out to solidify its No. 3 position in the B…