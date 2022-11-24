The end is finally here, as Penn State hosts Michigan State on Saturday for the final game of the 2022 regular season.

There’s a lot on the line because Penn State is fighting for its first 10-win season since 2019, while Michigan State is grappling for its sixth win and bowl eligibility.

The Nittany Lions kick off at Beaver Stadium against the Spartans at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Here’s how the Collegian Football Staff sees the season ending.

Zach Allen: Penn State 52, Michigan State 13

Penn State and Michigan State are two teams headed in completely different directions.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a dominant 55-10 win over Rutgers, while the Spartans are trying to recover from a 39-31 comeback, overtime loss to Indiana, which puts them in a win-or-go-home situation in terms of bowl eligibility heading into the final regular season game.

Penn State arguably hasn’t been playing better football than it is right now, outscoring its last three opponents by a 130-24 margin. The defense has dominated in all three games, and I expect that to continue against Michigan State, especially in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ offense hasn’t been the best, as it was the last unit to score against Rutgers, but the Spartans’ defense isn’t great by any means. Michigan State is No. 86 in pass yards allowed, giving up an average of 236.8 passing yards per game.

The Spartans are even worse at run defense, ranking No. 100 in the country with 180.3 rushing yards allowed per game. Penn State’s offensive identity has run through true-freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, so that’s also a bad sign for Mel Tucker’s squad.

I expect this to be another blowout from the Nittany Lions to close out the regular season strong and to give the seniors a good farewell.

Seth Engle: Penn State 35, Michigan State 14

This weekend is set to serve as one of the country’s favorite holidays — the fight for the Land-Grant Trophy.

Penn State and Michigan State are nearly completely different programs from the last time the two teams met in 2021.

The Nittany Lions are en route to a 10-win season and a potential trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game, while the Spartans are hoping to notch their sixth win to make them bowl eligible.

Michigan State has struggled in 2022 but has done a good job of not getting blown out.

Penn State will win this one, and with relative ease, but the Spartans should keep it relatively close.

Max Ralph: Penn State 37, Michigan State 17

Penn State is as hot as it gets right now after blowing out three straight opponents in excessively dominant fashion.

There shouldn’t be any concern in beating a struggling Michigan State team at home on Senior Day, but the Spartans are talented, so it’s safe to assume they won’t be kept down for an entire game.

The Penn State defense will once again hold its opponent under 20 points, while the offense will continue to gel on the ground. The passing attack may take a hit with Parker Washington out for the season, but it’s not nearly enough to matter against an abysmal Michigan State defense.

Sean Clifford will throw at least two touchdowns to get his flowers during his last game at Beaver Stadium. He and James Franklin cruise to double-digit wins for the second time as a tandem.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 38, Michigan State 13

After a loss to No. 2 Ohio State, Penn State has been rolling with three straight 30-plus point wins, and it’s going to be another blowout win for the Nittany Lions’ last game of the season.

The blue and white is clicking on all cylinders, with the defense looking sharp despite losing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and has allowed only eight points per game in its last three games.

Penn State has found its offensive identity this year, and it may be the same story next year — running the ball efficiently behind Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.

Michigan State, on the other hand, isn’t anywhere close to the team it was last year that beat Big Ten Champion Michigan in the regular season.

The Spartans haven’t been able to run the ball as well as they did last year with Kenneth Walker III.

Last year, Michigan State defended home turf in a close one, but this year, it’s Penn State’s turn to defend its turf. On Senior Day, this one won’t be close this time around.

