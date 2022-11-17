Things are coming to a close on the 2022 season for Penn State, as its last road game of the season is this Saturday against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have struggled this season, while the Nittany Lions are coming off of back-to-back dominating performances.

Penn State is a heavy favorite, and our Collegian Football Staff thinks it’ll play out pretty much how it’s supposed to.

Zach Allen: Penn State 42, Rutgers 6

Rutgers is nowhere near the level that Penn State is currently playing at, which will be shown on Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet Knights.

Over the last two games, Penn State has outscored its opponents by a combined 75-14, including a shutout pitch against Maryland on Nov. 12 without star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. or linebacker Curtis Jacobs. The Nittany Lions are set to build on that number, as Rutgers will be the worst offense they’ve played in the last three weeks.

The Scarlet Knights are averaging 19.9 points per game this season, an average that sits No. 12 in the Big Ten, only ahead of Iowa and Northwestern.

This will be another example of Penn State’s defense having its way with its opponents, even if it doesn’t have Porter Jr. or Jacobs. I only expect the Scarlet Knights to get in field goal range a couple of times.

The Nittany Lions’ offense will also capitalize on the opportunities gifted by their defense to put up a considerable amount of points on the board. Expect backup quarterback Drew Allar to get some playing time yet again.

Unfortunately for Rutgers, its senior night will not go the way it’ll hope it does; it’s just a matter of how much it loses by.

Seth Engle: Penn State 35, Rutgers 7

Penn State played probably its best defensive game of the season against Maryland last weekend.

The Terrapins have about a 100-times-better offense than Rutgers does, which averages just 19.9 points per game, ranking No. 114 out of 131 FBS teams.

It doesn’t help that the Scarlet Knights run their offense primarily on the ground, which is the Nittany Lions’ strong suit in stopping.

Rutgers’ defense is respectable, but Penn State is red hot offensively, having put up at least 30 points in each of its last four games.

This one should be a blowout in favor of the blue and white.

Max Ralph: Penn State 41, Rutgers 0

Penn State has done exactly what it’s supposed to in just about every game this year, including blowing out the teams it’s supposed to blow out.

It’ll happen again this weekend, probably in the worst fashion yet. Rutgers’ offense is essentially nonexistent, and Penn State’s defense is playing like wild dogs lately.

Therefore, it’s time for another shutout.

Penn State’s offense should have fun yet again, led by the ground game with a sprinkle of Drew Allar.

There’s no reason to overthink this one.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 38, Rutgers 7

Penn State has blown out the last two opponents it's played, and make it another after this weekend.

Rutgers has given some teams a tough time, but in every game, the Scarlet Knights have blown the lead and have been rolled over.

Against Michigan, Rutgers only went down four at halftime, but like how a lot of games have gone this season, the better team on paper prevailed. It will be the same story this week.

Penn State might lack some key players, like cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Saturday, and that wasn’t an issue against Maryland, so it shouldn’t be a problem against Rutgers.

Again, like the last two weeks, the Nittany Lions will be up fast, so they can get true-freshman quarterback Drew Allar in as soon as possible.

RELATED