Penn State is now heading back on the road after a pair of home games, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Indiana is struggling at 3-5 this season, but it did come away with a surprising win over now-No. 16 Illinois. Penn State, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Ohio State.

Our Collegian Football Staff tried to break down how this one will play out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 40, Indiana 13

Penn State is the better team on both sides of the football and will have an easy bounceback victory versus Indiana on Saturday.

There really isn’t an area where the Hoosiers have any real advantage over the Nittany Lions. Penn State scores more points per game (33.1) than Indiana (24.5) and gives up less points per game (22) than the Hoosiers (30.62).

Indiana’s strength on offense is the passing game, which runs through quarterback and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Bazelak ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten with 2,099 passing yards, but he hasn’t gone against many teams with a secondary as strong as Penn State’s.

Bednarik Award semifinalist Joey Porter Jr. will anchor the Nittany Lions’ defensive backfield as he has all season, forcing the other guys on Indiana’s offense to make plays.

Sean Clifford will again lead Penn State’s offense to start the game, although James Franklin has said conversations have been held about true-freshman quarterback Drew Allar’s involvement in the offense.

Whether it’s Clifford or Allar under center, though, the Nittany Lions will still handedly beat Indiana on the road to start the final third of the 2022 season off right.

Seth Engle: Penn State 38, Indiana 17

A week after dropping a tight home contest to Ohio State, Penn State will hit the road for the first time in two weeks to take on Indiana.

While the Nittany Lions have made strides in becoming more well-rounded this season, the Hoosiers have done about the exact opposite, donning one of the worst offenses and defenses in the country.

The Hoosiers’ offense has struggled, averaging just under 25 points per game. It shouldn’t help that their top receiver Cam Camper is now out for the season with an ACL injury.

Defensively, Indiana is even worse, especially in stopping the run. It’s allowed a 100-yard rusher in six out of seven games this season, giving Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen a major opportunity to do damage.

This shouldn’t be a close game by any means, but depending on how much playing time Drew Allar gets at quarterback, this might not be as extensive a blowout as some are expecting.

Max Ralph: Penn State 31, Indiana 10

If you’re one of the Penn State fans clamoring for Drew Allar’s presence, you’re in luck. There’s no chance he doesn’t see the field on Saturday against Indiana, and there’s an outside chance that he actually gets his first career start.

Indiana is a bad football team this year, and Penn State is in need of a bounceback win just as badly as it was before playing Minnesota in the White Out. There’s a high possibility that a similar form of dismantling happens this weekend in Bloomington.

Look for Manny Diaz’s defense to get back into its groove with at least a pair of turnovers against the Hoosiers, while Mike Yurcich’s offense rides the run game to suck the wind out of Indiana.

There’s not much debate about this one, and all eyes will be on Allar once he takes the field.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 34, Indiana 17

After a two-game home stretch, Penn State is back on the road and back in Indiana for the second time this year.

The Nittany Lions’ first trip was in the season opener against Purdue, where it was a close call for James Franklin’s squad.

However, Penn State plays Indiana, which is on the decline after a successful top-15 finish in 2020 and exits a seven-point loss to Rutgers.

The Hoosiers have weaknesses on both sides of the ball. Their defense allows the most points per game in the Big Ten, and their offense averages the fourth-least points per game.

All around, Penn State is the better team — by a lot.

The interesting thing this weekend will be how Franklin deals with the quarterback situation. True-freshman Drew Allar will probably see some snaps this week against the Hoosiers because Indiana isn’t the best, but what time will Allar see action?

Will Allar play in garbage time, or will he be sprinkled in throughout the game?

