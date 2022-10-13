Similar to 2021, Penn State has started its season 5-0 and is now heading on the road for a powerhouse Big Ten clash.

No. 10 Penn State will face No. 5 Michigan at noon on Saturday, with plenty riding on the game as both teams remain undefeated with College Football Playoff hopes.

Here’s what our Collegian Football Staff predicts will happen in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Zach Allen: Penn State 24, Michigan 20

Penn State vs. Michigan stands out in college football’s Week 7 slate of games.

The top-five clash is on the road for the Nittany Lions, something that won’t help their chances in winning. However, I believe Penn State has the experience and skillset to overcome the some 107,000 Wolverine faithful in all yellow.

Michigan’s offense has been firing on all cylinders through its first six games. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the nation’s leader in completion percentage, while running back Blake Corum is No. 3 in rushing yards and No. 2 in rushing touchdowns.

On the other hand, though, the Wolverines have had the luxury of a cupcake schedule. Four of Michigan’s opponents aren’t even in the top 90 of points allowed. The Nittany Lions are far from a bad defense, only giving up 14.8 points per game.

Penn State has already been tested a couple of times this season. The Nittany Lions opened up the season in a Big Ten clash against Purdue on the road. Two weeks later, Penn State headed to Auburn and toppled the SEC opponent in its own stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ experience in high-quality football will benefit them in a battle of top-10 teams. I think the Wolverines’ lack of strength in schedule will lead to enough problems to allow Penn State to win.

Seth Engle: Michigan 27, Penn State 24

The noise began to get louder as Penn State cruised over Auburn in its trip down south.

Are the Nittany Lions legit?

With two unconvincing home victories over Central Michigan and Northwestern, it’s very difficult to believe this team is good enough to knock off Michigan and/or Ohio State en route to a potential trip to the College Football Playoff.

However, it’d be foolish to rule this Penn State team out of any game, having knocked off Purdue and Auburn on the road thus far.

Michigan’s pass rush has certainly lost some steam from last season, but what they’ve lost defensively, they’ve gained on offense — led by one of the nation’s top young quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy, and one of the nation’s best overall offensive weapons, running back Blake Corum.

If the Nittany Lions are to walk out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a victory on Saturday, they will have to play to absolute perfection on both sides of the ball, just like they did at Auburn.

If its last two unconvincing victories say anything, Penn State will likely come up just short.

Max Ralph: Michigan 27, Penn State 24

Can you say coin flip?

Pretty sure my prediction changed at least three times before I wrote this section, and I may have a different opinion by the time this game kicks off on Saturday.

The bottom line is that both teams have something to prove this weekend. The question for Penn State is whether it can avoid another late-season collapse like 2021, while Michigan is looking to prove it still has the same chops it did when it won the Big Ten a year ago.

These teams are incredibly even on paper, and the improvements in the trenches for Penn State are the X-factor for the Nittany Lions. Being able to run the ball and conversely stop the run will be the only thing that could let Penn State walk away with a win.

Michigan, as of right now, just seems to have a little bit too much firepower for Penn State to overcome. There’s some major explosiveness on that Wolverine offense, from J.J. McCarthy to Blake Corum to Roman Wilson.

Plus, I think this may be the weekend that Penn State’s kicking struggles finally come back to haunt the Nittany Lions.

It’s extremely difficult to predict this game, and I could see it going either way. But for now, I’ll give Michigan the slight advantage.

Spencer Ripchik: Michigan 26, Penn State 21

This is Penn State’s toughest test yet and will probably be the toughest road game of the season.

Michigan is one of the more complete teams in the Big Ten with the most accurate quarterback in the FBS, J.J. McCarthy, conducting the offense and one of the best running backs in the nation in Blake Corum.

The Nittany Lions’ defense will have its hands full stopping the rushing attack, but through five games, the blue and white has allowed the second-least yards per game on the ground in the Big Ten.

On the offensive end, Penn State is coming off one of its worst performances of the season against Northwestern with multiple turnovers.

However, the Nittany Lions are exiting a bye, so there was plenty of time to make adjustments in the ball security department.

Penn State’s offense will have to come out hot in Ann Arbor to make the game close, and at this moment, Michigan is a more well-rounded team on paper.

With the blue and white’s shaky performance in its last two games, the Wolverines are looking good to remain undefeated.

