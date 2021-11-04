Penn State hits the road again this weekend to College Park, Maryland, in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak.

The 5-3 Nittany Lions take on the 5-3 Terrapins for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Alexis Yoder: Penn State 31, Maryland 17

The last matchup between Penn State and Maryland resulted in the former’s third of five consecutive losses to start out the 2020 season.

Maryland is a program on the rise behind redshirt-sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and a spread offense that killed the Nittany Lions one year ago.

Despite being in the midst of a three-game losing streak, James Franklin’s team gained the momentum it desperately needed to get back in the win column.

Should Penn State’s defense look as strong as it did against the Buckeyes and if offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s masterful play calling continues, the blue and white should have no problem leaving Maryland Stadium with a win.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 30, Maryland 18

Penn State is in desperate need of a win in a place where it has been incredibly successful over the last few years.

In their last two meetings in College Park, the Nittany Lions have outscored Maryland 125-3, dominating on all phases.

Since the Terrapins’ 4-0 start to the 2021 campaign, they are 1-3 with a win against Indiana by three and the closest loss coming by 18.

Like Penn State, Maryland is surely looking to pick up a momentum-changing win that could springboard the program to a strong end of the season.

But the Nittany Lions, unlike last year, will manage to defend the spread offense of Maryland while the offense exploits a secondary that has been susceptible to the big play.

Max Ralph: Penn State 34, Maryland 17

Maryland surprised Penn State last season in upset fashion, and this year’s team is still led on offense by Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who tore up the Nittany Lions a year ago.

The Terrapins have another high-powered offense in 2021, but Penn State is far from the same team it was in last year’s matchup.

Sean Clifford, when healthy, is leading a highly efficient passing offense, and the defense has been well defined as a super power for James Franklin this season.

You’d love to see Penn State’s run game take another step against a bit of a weaker Maryland defense, but those same words have been said about the Illinois and Villanova games, and it still hasn’t found that spark.

Regardless, the Nittany Lions proved they’re a better team than many may expect a 5-3 team by playing Ohio State closely on the road.

Franklin and company shouldn’t struggle too much in College Park despite a few splash plays from the Tagovailoa-led Maryland offense.

Seth Engle: Penn State 28, Maryland 17

The last time the Nittany Lions strolled into College Park they left as 59-point victors over Maryland.

Following a loss to the Terrapins at home last season, Penn State will return to Maryland Stadium on Saturday but with more questions surrounding the legitimacy of the program than in recent matchups.

On one hand, the blue and white have lost three-straight games. On the other hand, its nine-point loss to No. 6 Ohio State last week was the lowest point spread against the Buckeyes since the scarlet and grey dropped Week 2 to Oregon.

Penn State is playing with half an offense right now. It’s gotten to the point where it’s not likely the running game will find it’s stride this season. Meanwhile, the tight ends continue to struggle doing their easiest job of catching the football.

Against Maryland, it’s likely Clifford will be forced to use the same strategy he employed against Ohio State, throwing the football an absurd amount.

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington ripped apart the Buckeyes’ secondary, who’s to say they won’t against the Terrapins?

On the defensive side of the ball, getting to Tagovailoa will be huge for Penn State. Maryland doesn’t run the ball too often, but their passing attack, led by Jarrett, can be lethal at times.

Penn State should cover the 10.5-point spread on Saturday, but not by much.

