Penn State enters the last leg of a four-game home stand when it kicks off against Indiana at 7:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions are 4-0 with signature wins over Wisconsin and Auburn, while the Hoosiers have struggled out of the gates at 2-2.

Here’s how our staff sees this weekend’s matchup playing out.

Alexis Yoder: Penn State 38, Indiana 21

Penn State’s performance against Villanova left a lot to be desired from the fans and coaching staff.

James Franklin never held back his displeasure with how his team practiced last week and the matchup with the Wildcats.

But the Nittany Lions got the job done and remain unblemished on the season as they look forward to finishing out a four-game homestand against Indiana. There’s also a chance for revenge after last season’s controversial touchdown call that gave the Hoosiers an overtime victory.

While Sean Clifford turned in a career-high 401 passing yards last Saturday, the run game struggled to get going, and it’s something the blue and white addressed in practice with its blocking and running personnel.

If the Nittany Lions can get an attack going on the ground early against Indiana and the defense can continue its stellar play, they’ll have no trouble starting off the Big Ten slate with a win.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 34 , Indiana 17

Despite coming out with a victory in a glorified scrimmage against FCS opponent Villanova last weekend, Penn State was unsatisfied with its effort throughout last week.

Now with a revenge game on the horizon and a No. 4 ranking to defend, the Nittany Lions are hungry to prove they are the team to beat in the Big Ten East.

Sean Clifford is playing his best football right now and is coming off a 401-yard performance, the second most in a game in program history.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football moving past 2020 Indiana loss, focusing energy on Saturday’s matchup There’s likely few who expected No. 8 Penn State to lose to unranked Indiana in Week 1 last …

But the running game will certainly have to improve as impact players like Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee have been limited by opposing front sevens so far.

The Penn State defense will look to keep up its hot start as veterans such as Jesse Luketa and PJ Mustipher have led the way for Brent Pry’s unit.

Max Ralph: Penn State 31, Indiana 17

Sean Clifford looks like the best quarterback in the Big Ten right now. There’s certainly an issue with Penn State’s run game still, but it honestly might not matter.

The Nittany Lions can throw the ball with the best of them, and Indiana hasn’t had its hottest start to the season.

The Hoosier defense is physical and full of playmakers, but Penn State can spread the ball all over the field.

Michael Penix Jr.’s start to the campaign has been anything but desirable, and he’s about to run into the brick wall that is Penn State’s defense.

These are two different teams than we saw last season, and the Nittany Lions close their home stand with another win.

Seth Engle: Penn State 30, Indiana 17

Many Nittany Lion fans have not forgotten the heartbreaking 36-35 loss Penn State suffered to Indiana in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Luckily for fans, the actual Nittany Lions have all but put that defeat to rest along with their 0-5 start to 2020.

Penn State is entering its Week 5 matchup with the Hoosiers coming off a week of practice players have called a “step in the right direction,” a direction that allegedly wasn’t met prior to the blue and white’s contest with Villanova last Saturday.

Sean Clifford steps into Beaver Stadium following a 401-passing-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Wildcats — both career highs.

Clifford and his red-hot receiving corps of Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington will look to torch a veteran Indiana secondary that consists of multiple 2020 All-Americans.

Due to the presence of the Hoosier’s loaded defensive back room, the Nittany Lions’ run game will need to carry at least some of the offensive weight after a quiet showing in Week 4.

If the “LawnBoyz” can find the gaps between Indiana’s interior defensive line and escape past All-Big Ten first-team linebacker Micah McFadden, Penn State should be able to put the 2-2 Hoosiers away by a somewhat comfortable margin.

This game shouldn't be decided by fewer than two touchdowns if Indiana’s offense performs as it has so far this season, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s disappointing 2021, riding into Week 5 with 4-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE