No. 11 Penn State is still rolling through its first four weeks of the season after a 19-point win over Central Michigan last weekend.

The Nittany Lions welcome 1-3 Northwestern to Beaver Stadium for the last game before their bye week and a brutal October kicks off with games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.

The Collegian Football Staff gives its predictions for this weekend’s matchup here.

Zach Allen: Penn State 43, Northwestern 6

Penn State is in store for another blowout.

Northwestern has been downright bad through its first four games, posting its only win in the team’s first game of the season against Nebraska. Since then, the Wildcats have lost to Southern Illinois, Duke and Miami (OH) heading into their road matchup versus the Nittany Lions.

Northwestern ranks No. 104 out of 131 FBS teams in points per game with 23 points per contest so far this season. In contrast, Penn State totals an average of 38.8 points per game through its first four games.

The Wildcats haven’t faced a defense like the Nittany Lions, a defense that’s leading the country in pass breakups, either. In Northwestern’s most recent game against Miami (OH), the Redhawks held the Wildcats to only 14 points despite being on the road.

Penn State should improve to 5-0 with ease in its Week 5 matchup against Northwestern, as the Wildcats are also No. 82 in the nation in points allowed. The Nittany Lions are statistically superior in both scoring offense and defense, and it also doesn’t help Northwestern’s case that Penn State will have home-field advantage.

Expect a wire-to-wire dominant win from the Nittany Lions.

Seth Engle: Penn State 40, Northwestern 10

Don’t expect things to look very different from No. 11 Penn State on Saturday from how it looked against Central Michigan last weekend.

Despite beating Nebraska in Week 0, Northwestern very well could be the worst team in the Big Ten this season, losing to nonconference opponents Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (OH) following its season-opening victory.

There’s not a whole lot the Wildcats do particularly well in their balanced offense, although running back Evan Hull could present at least somewhat of a challenge for the Nittany Lion run defense.

As for the rest of the offense, quarterback Ryan Hilinski is working up a pretty bad five-to-three touchdown/interception ratio and shouldn’t have any walk in the park finding receivers against Penn State’s loaded secondary.

The Nittany Lions remain red hot, and that shouldn’t change this weekend, whether the first or second team plays the majority of the game.

Max Ralph: Penn State 39, Northwestern 13

Northwestern has had one of the weirdest — and most comical — starts to the 2022 season.

The Wildcats are 1-3, with losses to Southern Illinois and Miami (OH), which are… yikes. But, they also just so happen to be tied atop the Big Ten West because they beat Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, in Week 0. It’s been quite a ride for Pat Fitzgerald’s group.

The funniest part about it is probably that this implies there are two Big Ten teams worse than both Southern Illinois and Miami (OH). Regardless, Northwestern is a bad football team. Plain and simple.

While the Wildcats serve as the start to Penn State’s Big Ten-only part of the 2022 schedule, it may as well be another tune-up game just like Ohio or Central Michigan. That’s important for the Nittany Lions because they should have well-rested starters and reserves with plenty of experience once a brutal October rolls around.

Penn State also won’t mess around as much as it did against the Chippewas last week and will make this one plenty convincing. One of either Kaytron Allen or Nick Singleton will once again top 100 rushing yards, while Drew Allar will play at least one drive in the second quarter.

I’m basically throwing darts blind when predicting the score of games like this, but because of Barney Amor’s excellence and this Penn State defense’s prowess, I’ll make the bold prediction of the blue and white capturing a safety this weekend.

Nittany Lions roll.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 41, Northwestern 14

No. 11 Penn State takes on its second Big Ten opponent of the season, and this one should be easier than the Week 1 matchup with Purdue.

Northwestern has one of the best offensive tackles in the nation in Peter Skoronski but not one of the best teams.

Skoronski’s presence will test the defensive line as more difficult competition comes around the corner for the blue and white.

The Wildcats only have one win on the season in a close one over Nebraska, which just fired its head coach and is potentially the worst team in the Big Ten, so Penn State shouldn’t have too many issues.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull is the focal point of the offense and leads the team in rushing yards and receiving yards. If the Penn State defense can slow him down, this will be another blowout win for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s offense was up and down last week against Central Michigan, so Northwestern should be a nice bounceback opponent for the Nittany Lion offense heading into the bye.

