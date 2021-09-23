Penn State has climbed to No. 6 in the AP Poll after its White Out win over Auburn, but it’s welcoming what should be a bit less competition to Beaver Stadium this weekend.

FCS Villanova comes to town with a 3-0 record and a trio of statement wins despite the difference in program sizes.

Here’s how our staff sees this one playing out.

Alexis Yoder: Penn State 42, Villanova 10

Coming off a signature win over Auburn in the White Out, Penn State is feeling right at home in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions face Villanova in the third of four-straight home games, and the result won’t be any different against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats, also 3-0, are averaging just over 45 points per game through their first three contests while only giving up three points in two of those three games.

But Villanova won’t present any challenges that Penn State hasn’t already come across.

Sean Clifford and the offense looked more comfortable than ever against the Tigers last Saturday, and the defense continued to play strong.

Expect James Franklin and his staff not to mess around early against Villanova and get reserves rolling in throughout the game.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 52, Villanova 14

Penn State is coming off an emotional win at home against No. 22 Auburn and is set to play at Beaver Stadium for the third-straight week.

As the Nittany Lions welcome FCS opponent Villanova to Happy Valley, they can ill-afford to lose any focus despite the lesser opponent.

The Wildcats are also 3-0 and should come into this game with pride on the line and certainly won’t come to central Pennsylvania without putting up a fight.

But Sean Clifford and the rest of the Penn State offense will continue to roll, and the defense should have no issues if it keeps up the consistent play it has displayed to start the year.

This game shouldn’t be close, and Franklin and company will not let it happen.

Max Ralph: Penn State 45, Villanova 13

There’s no reason to beat around the bush in this one. Villanova is a strong FCS team, but Penn State is just too good for the Wildcats to hang around.

Coming off of a huge win against Auburn, this Saturday will serve as a nice tune-up game to rest some starters and try and get some things working that haven’t been perfect for the Nittany Lions.

Villanova’s ground game led by Justin Covington is solid, but Penn State has already had to deal with the likes of Wisconsin and Auburn’s rushing attacks, so there shouldn’t be too much to worry about.

If there are questions anywhere on this Penn State team right now, they’re with its own run game, so expect Franklin to try and get Noah Cain, John Lovett and Keyvone Lee going in this one.

Nittany Lions roll, and Villanova scores the bulk of its points against second and third-string defenses.

Seth Engle: Penn State 52, Villanova 7

Penn State enters its matchup with Villanova as 29-point favorites. A heavy margin, sure, but this spread should be wider.

Having beaten two top-25 teams and last season’s MAC conference champion in Ball State, the Nittany Lions have defined themselves as one of the best football teams in the country.

Villanova isn’t even in the FBS.

40-piecing a respectable Ball State squad isn’t the easiest feat in the world, but putting up 50 on the Wildcats this weekend should be.

The Nittany Lion defense forces two turnovers a game, having done so against respected challengers.

Look for the blue and white to total at least four against Villanova, blowing the Wildcats out at home.

This game will never be close.

