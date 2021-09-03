Penn State officially opens the 2021 season in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday to face the Badgers for the first time since 2018.

The Nittany Lions have been victorious in the last four contests, including the 2016 come-from-behind win in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, three of those last four between these blue-blood programs have been decided by one score.

Here’s a look at how our staff projects the noon Eastern kickoff to play out.

Alexis Yoder: Wisconsin 21, Penn State 18

Between two similar teams in Penn State and Wisconsin, the game will come down to the wire.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers possess quarterbacks in Sean Clifford and Graham Mertz, respectively, that both endured 2020 seasons plagued with inconsistencies.

Expect both teams to rely heavily on the run game as Penn State is led by Noah Cain, John Lovett and Keyvonne Lee while Wisconsin counters with Jalen Berger and Chez Mullusi.

Clifford showed flashes of big play-making abilities in the previous two seasons, but Mike Yurcich emphasized the importance of lighting his quarterback’s workload to allow him to focus.

Establishing the run game early while adding in short, simple passes should ease Clifford back into his old self.

Penn State will run into trouble in the trenches against arguably the best offensive line in the Big Ten, so defending the run and getting consistent pressure on Mertz are two major keys.

Strong offensive and defensive line play constantly carries Wisconsin through successful seasons and the Badgers will feel right at home in a rowdy Camp Randall Stadium.

Justin Morganstein: Wisconsin 24, Penn State 18

Penn State simply can’t afford to get off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon.

After an up and down season for quarterback Sean Clifford last year, getting him comfortable in a hostile road environment early will be critical if the Nittany Lions want to stay in this game.

We will see Mike Yurcich’s offense in a bigtime matchup for the first time and being able to compete against a stout Wisconsin front seven will be a task that’s easier said than done.

On the other side of the ball, Graham Mertz has a lot to prove following an inconsistent 2020 where his strong play faded after he had to sit due to COVID-19.

Whichever QB steps up may be the decider in this game but winning the turnover battle may be what wins the game for either team.

James Franklin often preaches on ball protection and the frequent turnovers by the Penn State offense in 2020 was the main factor that led to its 0-5 start.

But Wisconsin’s play on both the offensive and defensive line will allow the Badgers to prevail at home, along with the fact that they’ll have a raucous Camp Randall Crowd behind them.

Max Ralph: Wisconsin 35, Penn State 27

A high-scoring affair seems to be an unpopular opinion this weekend, but Penn State’s offense is poised to take a step forward under Mike Yurcich, and Wisconsin’s running game targets one of the biggest question marks on Penn State’s defense.

Penn State’s defensive line lost names like Shaka Toney, Antonio Valentino and Odafe Oweh in the offseason, blowing up the continuity of the defensive line. PJ Mustipher and Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie should stand out this season, but the rest of the line is severely unproven.

The Badgers’ ground-and-pound attack will put Penn State on its heels out of the gates, while the Nittany Lions will take some time to get in the groove of Yurcich’s offense. But once they get going, Sean Clifford and company will be able to put points up quickly.

The X-factor in this game will undoubtedly be the performance by Penn State’s defense.

The Nittany Lions play catch up in the second half — and make the game a very tight barn-burner — but Wisconsin’s hot start and home-field advantage help the Badgers close it out.

Seth Engle: Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21

Long story short: Saturday should be a game filled with defense.

Penn State is entering the season with a strong backfield and interior defensive line — the hole on defense: pass rushing.

With an inexperienced edge and a lack of depth at the linebacker position, expect Wisconsin to run primarily short and mid pass plays to move down field, in an attempt to expose the Nittany Lions in the middle of the field.

While the Penn State interior defensive line remains one of their strongest assets, if a Badgers running back can find an opening, it could lead to trouble for potential big yardage plays on the ground.

Wisconsin’s key to victory on defense will be stopping Penn State’s run defense, backed by a loaded running back tandem led by Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee.

Penn State has the pieces to create explosive plays this season, with Mike Yurcich calling the shots, but against Wisconsin’s powerful backfield and linebacker room, it might have to wait another week for the long yardage pass plays the Nittany Lion faithful have come to admire from quarterback Sean Clifford.

Instead, look for the blue and white to use the tight end room and running backs to its advantage as it attempts to move the ball downfield conservatively.

Saturday’s matchup should come down to the wire, but what could decide the story is the energy inside Camp Randall and how that may or may not affect the Nittany Lions after a one-year hiatus from fans in the stadium.

