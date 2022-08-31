Penn State won its season-opening game against Wisconsin in 2021, initially putting the blue and white on track for major success. While things didn’t quite pan out last year, Penn State has another prime Big Ten matchup to kick off 2022 with similar implications.

The Nittany Lions have touched down in West Lafayette, Indiana, for Week 1 against Purdue, which kicks off at 8 p.m Thursday night. Our Collegian Football Staff predicted how the contest plays out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 38, Purdue 20

Penn State got a tough draw for its season opener. A Purdue Black Out while experiencing Week 1 growing pains will keep this game from being a complete blow out.

The Nittany Lions’ offense is starting its second season under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. After putting an emphasis on improving the run game, as well as a deep receiver room with an experienced quarterback, Penn State’s offense should be better than last season and will be the difference in this game.

Most of Purdue’s offensive production will have to come from sixth-year gunslinger Aidan O’Connell. However, the Boilermakers are heading into this game with an entirely different starting three receivers, and against a very talented Penn State defense that totes a good secondary, that doesn’t bode well for Purdue.

While this game serves as a trap game that could potentially turn into an upset loss for the Nittany Lions, I don’t believe they’ll fall into it. A supposedly improved Penn State run game combined with an elite defense, specifically the secondary, should handedly put this game away in favor of the blue and white.

Seth Engle: Penn State 28, Purdue 17

Some have chosen Penn State as an upset-watch favorite as it enters its season opener at Purdue.

The bottom line is, however, the Nittany Lions are a better team than the Boilermakers and should pull out with a victory.

There was only one Big Ten team with a worse rushing attack than Penn State last year — Purdue.

Known for throwing the ball more than the Nittany Lions did last season, the Boilermakers are down their top two receivers from 2021 — David Bell and Milton Wright — as well as their No. 2 tight end, Garrett Miller.

Penn State has what’s expected to be one of the most dominant secondaries in the country this year. So if Purdue can’t throw the ball, it’ll be forced to run, and we can all predict what that could look like.

The Nittany Lion offense is hungry to redefine itself after last year’s performance, and should pull out as double-digit victors on Thursday night.

Max Ralph: Penn State 34, Purdue 17

Most don’t seem to be convinced that things are actually going to be better for Penn State this year, and frankly, I’m not either. I think it takes a strong performance against Purdue to change minds, which I also think will happen.

Purdue’s offense was a juggernaut a season ago, but David Bell, Milton Wright and Garrett Miller — three of the top five or six pass catchers on the team — are nowhere to be found in 2022. A couple of transfers will certainly help, but they’ve got a daunting task against the Penn State secondary, which should be one of the best in the country.

The Boilermakers’ rushing attack was virtually nonexistent a year ago, and it won’t make major improvements come Thursday. Penn State’s improved pass rush will be able to tee off against O’Connell all night.

They need to show it on the field before crowning the 2022 Nittany Lions an improved offensive team, but it’s easily believable that there’s a step forward in Year 2 under Mike Yurcich. Penn State wins handedly in Week 1.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 31, Purdue 24

This is the first game of the season for both teams, which means each team has to get used to playing full-speed football once again.

With it being both team’s first time out, it’s going to be a higher scoring game than most Big Ten games because of missed tackles, so that’s why the game will have a combined 55 points.

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and can run up the scoreboard if he connects with his playmakers, such as receivers Charlie Jones and Broc Thompson and tight end Payne Durham.

However, Penn State has a flurry of experienced returners from last season and depth that makes the Nittany Lions the more rounded team.

The only way Purdue stays in the game is that it's in a Black Out in West Lafayette, and the Boilermakers’ offense heats up behind O’Connell.

Even if the blue and white falls behind, Penn State has more firepower at each position than Purdue to get to James Franklin’s coveted 1-0.

