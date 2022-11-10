The second-to-last Penn State home game is on deck with the Nittany Lions returning to Happy Valley to take on Maryland in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is coming off of a big win on the road at Indiana, while the Terrapins fell in upset fashion to Wisconsin last weekend.

Still, Maryland is a talented team that has shown flashes this season. Here’s how the Collegian Football Staff predicts this weekend’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff will play out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 38, Maryland 20

Penn State looks like it’s back on the right track after a 45-14 win over Indiana last week. That’ll be put to the test against Maryland on Saturday.

The Terrapins enter Beaver Stadium with a 6-3 record but are coming off of a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin last week. However, their pass game is something that’ll need to be stopped if the Nittany Lions want to improve to 8-2.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returned from injury against the Badgers. Despite missing a game, Tagovailoa is No. 4 in the Big Ten in passing yards, tallying 2,078 so far this season.

Penn State has dominated Maryland when the two teams have matched up against one another, winning 41 of the 45 contests between the two. Although Tagovailoa was the quarterback for the Terrapins’ most recent win in 2020, this shouldn’t be a close game considering the impressive nature of the Nittany Lions’ secondary.

Tagovailoa and Maryland’s offense will be stopped enough for Penn State to win fairly handedly, but this could easily be a trap game if the Nittany Lions aren’t careful.

Seth Engle: Penn State 38, Maryland 27

In what should be Penn State’s last true test of the regular season, Maryland comes to town after a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin.

The Terrapins have shown glimpses of greatness this season, especially offensively, nearly beating Michigan earlier in the year.

While not ranked, Maryland should give the Nittany Lions a run for their money with a good pass offense, run primarily through quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who’s torched Penn State in the past.

The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins last year after falling in 2020, and this year should be another close outing. Nonetheless, Penn State should have this one in the bag.

Max Ralph: Penn State 38, Maryland 17

Penn State once again took care of business in dominating fashion against Indiana, the second time this year that the Nittany Lions have flexed their muscles immediately after losing a big game.

This weekend, with a solid Maryland team coming to town, James Franklin has a chance to prove his team is an upper-tier program in 2022.

Penn State’s only losses this season have come at the hands of two teams on the verge of College Football Playoff berths. Outside of those two games, Penn State has had little to no issues beating its competition.

The blue and white is a better team on paper and should be able to stretch its legs at home. There’s less room for error against Maryland than there was against Indiana, but Penn State can still win in blowout fashion.

Expect to see even more Drew Allar before the day is done.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 38, Maryland 21

Maryland is one of the most interesting teams in the Big Ten. The Terrapins have some big wins and have losses that raise some eyebrows.

The Terps’ offense is explosive in the air, but Penn State combats that with its strong secondary and was already tested against one of the best offenses — Ohio State — in its last home game.

This game wouldn’t be surprising if it was close, but on paper, like can be said for the remainder of the Nittany Lions’ schedule, Penn State is better.

A win for the rest of the season for the Nittany Lions is if quarterback Drew Allar gets some reps, and it might be tough this week.

However, Penn State should win this one by a couple of scores again.

