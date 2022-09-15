Penn State is going on the road to play an SEC program for the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions traveled to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Nittany Lions will face Auburn for the final part of a home-and-home series after Penn State took down the Tigers in the 2021 White Out. The contest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Here’s how the Collegian football staff sees this big-time matchup playing out.

Zach Allen: Penn State 27, Auburn 17

Penn State blew out Ohio in its home opener last weekend, but the Nittany Lions have a much tougher matchup on the road against Auburn in a Jordan-Hare Stadium Orange Out.

The Tigers also enter this contest 2-0, with a win over Mercer and a close win over San Jose State last week, and they will have home-field advantage. They also enter this clash with the No. 14 rushing offense with 247.5 rush yards per game.

If Penn State wants to win, it starts with stopping the run. Linebacker has arguably been the Nittany Lions’ biggest question mark this season, and the road clash against the Tigers will be the first real challenge. However, combined with a very deep defensive line and safeties like Ji’Ayir Brown, who aren’t afraid to play in the box, Tank Bigsby and co. should be shut down just enough.

The Tigers don’t have the best passing game, only throwing for one touchdown compared to four interceptions, and Penn State has a vastly better secondary than Mercer and San Jose State. That aspect of the game will swing the game in the Nittany Lions’ favor when Auburn’s run game is stifled.

Offensively, Penn State is averaging 40.5 points per game, and for the first time in a while, the Nittany Lions have a run game that can keep an opponent on its toes to open up the passing game. Sean Clifford and Penn State’s improved run game should put enough points on the board to tame the Tigers.

Seth Engle: Penn State 30, Auburn 27

Question marks will be answered when Penn State takes on Auburn this Saturday.

The Tigers possess one of the best rushing attacks in the country, headlined by Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, a unit that could prove to be a major test for the Nittany Lions’ linebacker corps.

Penn State hasn’t faced a run-heavy offensive attack through its first two games this season, so if it has trouble stopping the run, things could be too close for comfort.

With that being said, Auburn lacks a pass game, so if the Nittany Lions do stop the run, the Tigers are left with minimal options.

On the other side, Penn State is riding out one of its best offensive performances in two seasons, a game in which running back Nick Singleton tallied 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

If the Nittany Lions are able to keep up the pace it had in the fourth quarter against Purdue or through both halves against Ohio, they could very well pick up a wide-margin victory, even in one of the country’s toughest road environments in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Max Ralph: Penn State 24, Auburn 19

Penn State, by a fairly wide margin, is the better team on paper against Auburn this weekend.

Going on the road to a major SEC stadium is an extraneous variable that certainly changes the outlook of this game. After all, Penn State probably would’ve beaten Purdue more handily if the game was played at Beaver Stadium.

The biggest questions on Penn State’s defense, linebackers and run stopping, will be tested heavily against Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Robby Ashford. On the bright side, neither Ashford nor T.J. Finley pose a daunting threat as passing quarterbacks against a very strong Penn State secondary.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions should be concerned about the Auburn pass rush. Penn State’s offensive line has underwhelmed thus far, and the Tigers have one of the top pass rushes the blue and white will see all season.

Sean Clifford is no stranger to running for his life, but he’ll once again have to fly by the seat of his pants to make things happen — which he’s shown he’s able to do. He better hope that Nick Singleton and the rest of the LawnBoyz can break some more explosive runs, though.

Penn State scores three touchdowns with a field goal, while Auburn reaches the end zone twice — once with a failed two-point conversion — with two field goals. This one will come down to the final whistle.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 28, Auburn 24

Penn State takes on Auburn for the second game of its home-and-home series, but this time the Nittany Lions are heading down south.

The blue and white is the more complete team on both offense and defense, and it’s now clicking on all cylinders after a blowout win over Ohio.

This Auburn team is different than the squad that lost by eight points last season in the White Out.

With quarterback Bo Nix now at Oregon, the Tigers’ offense flows through junior running back Tank Bigsby and the run game with a duo of quarterbacks — junior T.J. Finley and freshman Robby Ashford — to aid in that department.

The strong point of Penn State’s defense has been stopping the run through the first two games, but both opponents haven’t been great running the ball, so this game will show if the run defense is legit.

The Nittany Lions did struggle maintaining the quarterback in the pocket against Ohio when the Bobcats ran the read-option because of how much man coverage Penn State plays.

Auburn has scored one touchdown through the air out of their nine offensive scores, so the Tigers shouldn’t be too much of a threat in the passing game.

The only way the Tigers make this a game is if they move the ball on the ground and use the Orange Out to their advantage.

