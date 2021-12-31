Predictions | Can Penn State football finish 2021 season strongly against Arkansas in Outback Bowl?

For the first time ever, Penn State will square off against Arkansas on the gridiron this Saturday.

While both teams have had their fair share of opt outs ahead of the game, each finished with winning records in 2021 after Big Ten and SEC gauntlets.

Slated for a noon kickoff on New Year’s Day, here’s how our staff sees this one playing out between the Nittany Lions and the Razorbacks.

Alexis Yoder: Arkansas 27, Penn State 24

As both head coaches mentioned in their press conferences, Penn State and Arkansas will present different looks from the regular season.

Each team will be playing without their top wide receiver, so other players must step up and contribute to their respective offenses.

KJ Jefferson turned in a strong regular-season performance and was one of two players to eclipse the 1,000-yard rush mark, while he also surpassed that total in passing yards.

The sophomore quarterback played consistently all season for the Razorbacks, something Penn State’s offense could struggle doing without Jahan Dotson and a reliable run game.

Ultimately, Penn State’s defense will make the difference between winning and losing in the Outback Bowl.

Without five starters and their defensive coordinator from the 2021 season, the Nittany Lions may struggle to defend a potent Arkansas ground game.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 38, Arkansas 28

A Penn State-Arkansas matchup during the regular season would have been a really intriguing one to watch.

But both teams will be without key players on Sunday due to a number of opt outs for the NFL Draft.

For the Nittany Lions that includes star wideout Dotson and a handful of defensive starters.

The Razorbacks will also be without their best offensive player in future first-round pick Treylon Burks, who is likely to make an immediate impact at the professional level.

This all likely means that this game will be filled with creativity and new personnel that each defense will have to be prepared for.

Ultimately, the experience on Penn State’s offense should get the job done, but Sean Clifford and company will need to keep a young Nittany Lion defense in the game.

Max Ralph: Penn State 27, Arkansas 25

Of all the difficult games to predict out there, this is one of the hardest.

Between injuries and opt outs, neither Penn State nor Arkansas will be the same team it was throughout the 2021 regular season.

The Nittany Lions will be without numerous defensive starters and the offensive centerpiece Dotson, while the Razorbacks lost virtually their entire offense with Burks’ opt out. Burks picked up 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns — more than triple that of the Razorbacks’ next receiver.

While Penn State’s defensive losses are brutal and plentiful, there’s a number of veterans and promising young players who should be able to step up in their absence.

Arkansas runs the ball better than the blue and white, but the loss of Burks is almost immeasurable, considering it doesn’t have someone like Parker Washington in the No. 2 spot to pick up the slack.

I think Penn State’s depth on the offensive side of the ball will prevail in this one, while the veterans stepping up on defense will do just enough to stop the ground game when it counts.

Seth Engle: Arkansas 30, Penn State 28

Vegas may be anticipating a low scoring total, with an over/under set at 48 points, according to DraftKings.

Don’t get it twisted though, folks, this game is likely to be a bit higher scoring than it is being labeled.

This isn’t the same Penn State defense that allowed just 16.8 points per contest over the 2021 regular season, in fact it’s much different.

Without two-thirds of its starting lineups, as well as two key defensive lineman in Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo, the Nittany Lions may struggle defending the line of scrimmage and the middle of the field against a more-than-serviceable Arkansas rushing attack.

Even without star wide receiver Burks, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick who also opted out of the game, the Razorbacks are headed offensively by Jefferson, a versatile quarterback who can escape the pocket with ease and throw the ball fairly consistently.

Offensively, Penn State should make about the same impact it has all season, even without Dotson.

Arkansas’s defense isn’t great, but Penn State’s offense isn’t either.

Contrary to the majority of the blue and white’s contests this season, the Outback Bowl should be decided by the defense, mainly by Penn State’s lack thereof.

