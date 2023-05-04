Predicting Penn State football’s 2024 NFL Draft picks

With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to begin looking toward next year’s crop of prospects.

Six Nittany Lions went off the board this year, which was tied for the fifth most players selected from any school, but next year’s class looks to be even more promising for Penn State.

Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle, junior

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu has experienced a meteoric rise in draft stock since joining the Nittany Lions as a 3-star prospect in 2020.

The Waldorf, Maryland, native redshirted his first year on campus and earned just one start the next year, coming in an Outback Bowl loss against Arkansas.

However, Fashanu gained a considerable amount of hype after his breakout redshirt sophomore campaign, in which he started eight games without allowing a sack en route to earning second-team All-American honors.

Following the season, he was projected as a potential top-10 pick before ultimately deciding to return to campus.

With an extra year of experience ahead, the blindside blocker has a chance to propel himself up the draft boards even further and become the highest Penn State draft pick since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018.

Prediction: Round 1

Kalen King, cornerback, junior

Another Nittany Lion with first-round potential is cornerback Kalen King.

The junior appeared in all 26 games with Penn State during his first two years, including making 10 starts.

Standing 5-foot-11 at 190 pounds, King plays with great ball skills, which allowed him to rack up 21 pass deflections and three picks in 2022.

Joey Porter Jr. was one spot away from becoming the first Nittany Lion defensive back ever drafted in the first round, and Penn State will have another chance to end that cold streak in 2024.

Prediction: Round 1

Chop Robinson, defensive end, junior

Chop Robinson has already been generating first-round buzz in way-too-early mock drafts after exploding onto the scene in his first year in Happy Valley.

The All-Big Ten honoree made an immediate impact after transferring from division-rival Maryland, appearing in 12 games for the blue and white this past season.

In his sophomore year, Robinson ranked second on the team with 5.5 sacks and added a fumble recovery, showing a propensity for making big plays.

Prediction: Rounds 1-2

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver, junior

Barring something unexpected, Penn State will have a wide receiver selected for the third consecutive year.

In all likelihood, KeAndre Lambert-Smith will step into a role as No. 1 wide receiver for Penn State this season, giving him more opportunities to showcase his elite athletic ability and boost his draft stock.

Throughout his first three years on campus, Lambert-Smith appeared in 35 games, including 26 starts. He’s surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards and has seven touchdowns to his name, but will likely blow his career highs out of the water in 2023 with increased usage.

Lambert-Smith’s speed and explosiveness make him a deep-play threat, averaging 16.2 yards per reception in 2022, including an 88-yard strike against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Prediction: Rounds 3-5

Theo Johnson, tight end, junior

Theo Johnson could make it two consecutive years with a Nittany Lion tight end selected in the draft, following Brenton Strange’s second-round selection this past weekend.

The Windsor, Ontario, native has had elite athletic abilities since stepping on campus but was always splitting touches with Strange in an offense that didn’t target its tight ends frequently.

As the next man up, Johnson should be able to increase his productivity in 2023, adding to his 597 career receiving yards and five touchdowns.

It’s unclear if Johnson will begin the season under suspension after he was charged with assault last week.

Prediction: Rounds 4-7

Johnny Dixon, cornerback, senior

Penn State may send two members of its cornerback room to the league with Johnny Dixon potentially also hearing his name called in 2024.

Dixon started every game for Penn State in 2022 opposite Kalen King, recording 10 pass breakups and three takeaways. Due to defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’ aggressive blitz packages, Dixon also recorded three sacks in 2022.

If Dixon can show more consistency and cut down on costly penalties, he’ll have a good shot of landing at the next level.

Prediction: Rounds 4-7

Dante Cephas, wide receiver, redshirt senior

Another Nittany Lion receiver with draft potential is one who’s yet to arrive on campus — transfer Dante Cephas.

Cephas spent the previous four years with Kent State, racking up a whopping 2,139 yards for 12 touchdowns in his time with the program.

The bulk of those numbers came in his redshirt junior season this past fall, when he accumulated 1,240 yards and nine scores on 82 receptions. He was a consistent presence for the Golden Flashes, recording at least two catches in each of the team’s 13 contests.

He likely won’t be able to match those numbers surrounded by a more skilled receiving corps and going against a higher level of competition, but if he emerges as a reliable weapon for Penn State he’ll likely pique the interest of NFL scouts.

Prediction: Round 5-undrafted

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker, junior

Curtis Jacobs looks to be the next Penn State linebacker on his way to the NFL.

After three years with the program, Jacobs would have been a borderline draft pick in 2023, but he opted to come back for another season. Now, he’ll have a chance to improve his odds with added experience as a likely starter.

Jacobs was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in back-to-back years, recording 113 tackles across that span and finishing third on the team in that category in 2022.

Prediction: Round 6-undrafted

Adisa Isaac, defensive end, redshirt senior

Adisa Isaac is one of a number of Nittany Lions at the defensive end position who may have a future in the NFL.

The Brooklyn, New York, native has had an up-and-down career at Penn State, appearing in 20 games in his first two years but taking a medical redshirt in his third season. He bounced back last year, starting in all 13 games and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Isaac posted career highs across the board in 2022, recording 28 tackles including 11 for loss. If he can take another step forward in 2023, he’ll put himself in position to get drafted.

Prediction: Round 6-undrafted

