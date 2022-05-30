With summer starting up, Penn State’s 2022 season is rapidly approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Nittany Lions to release their themes for their seven home games.

There’s been some debate over when the White Out will be, but it’s hard to say for certain with some games’ start times not yet announced.

With that being said, Penn State tends to follow a similar format each year for its themes.

Here’s an early prediction for Penn State’s 2022 home game themes.

Ohio, Sep. 10 | Spirit game

Last year, Penn State’s first home game was “107k Strong” after fans were absent in the previous season.

This season will be a little different since there were fans allowed in Beaver Stadium for the 2021 season, so the Nittany Lions will go back to their normal format of making the first game the “Spirit” game.

This will be the first home game of the season, so Penn State students will be ready to bring the school spirit back to the stands.

Central Michigan, Sep. 24 | THON game

With Central Michigan being another nonconference opponent and a non-Power 5 opponent, this game will likely be played at either noon or 3:30 p.m.

Things were different in 2021 with the early White Out against Auburn, but Penn State in 2019, saved its second home game for the annual THON game.

The Nittany Lions’ THON game was played during the day a year ago, and it could follow a similar fashion once again in 2022.

The yellow ribbon should be back for the 2022 season in Week 4 against Central Michigan.

Northwestern, Oct. 1 | Stripe Out

Penn State’s “Stripe Out” in recent years has been saved for one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest home games, but last season switched things up.

In 2021, there was some controversy on whether the White Out should be against Michigan or Auburn, and it ultimately was against Auburn.

With the split, the Michigan game was then deemed the new “Helmet” game, or student-section White Out, which bumped the Stripe Out to the Indiana game.

There’s debate again on this season’s White Out, so the Stripe Out will be pushed again.

Penn State’s matchup with Northwestern makes the most sense for the Stripe Out because of the dates of the other games.

Minnesota, Oct. 22 | White Out/Homecoming

Penn State’s matchup against Minnesota was revealed to be at 7:30 p.m., so there’s a high chance the Nittany Lions pick the Big Ten West vs. East matchup for the White Out.

The Nittany Lions’ staple game started against Purdue in 2004 and kicked off at 4:30 p.m., but since then, there have only been two White Outs started before 5 p.m.

Ohio State is Penn State’s biggest threat on its home schedule with the return of quarterback C.J. Stroud and other offensive threats, but no time has been released for the start of the game.

Penn State’s last two White Outs have been broadcast on ABC, which has its prime-time games kick off at 7:30 p.m., so signs are pointing to Minnesota being the White Out.

The Nittany Lions already announced the 2022 Homecoming dates, spanning from Oct. 16-22.

The matchup with the Golden Gophers falls within those dates, so this will also be the Homecoming game.

Ohio State, Oct. 29 | Helmet game

If Penn State-Minnesota is the White Out, it leaves Ohio State to be the Helmet game and a student-section White Out.

The Nittany Lions made Michigan their first Helmet game last season, which on paper was the biggest opponent after Auburn. It more or less turned into just another White Out.

If Minnesota is the White Out, then Ohio State would be the biggest opponent left.

This would fit if Penn State-Ohio State kicks off at noon like Michigan-Penn State did in 2022.

Maryland, Nov. 12 | Military appreciation

Every year, Penn State has a game dedicated for military appreciation.

Penn State combined its Senior Day and military appreciation game into one last year because Michigan was the second-to-last game.

This season, there’s an extra home game, so there’s no need to combine the two themes.

Maryland-Penn State is set just one day after Veterans Day, too, making it a no-brainer fit for the military appreciation game.

Michigan State, Nov. 26 | Senior Day

Penn State’s final home game of 2022 is against Michigan State, and every year, the Nittany Lions celebrate their seniors on the last game.

2022 will be no different with Senior Day continuing the tradition.

