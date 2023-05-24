Predicting Penn State football kickoff times for the 2023 season

Penn State recently released the themes for its 2023 season in addition to revealing some kickoff times.

The Nittany Lions’ season opener will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at home against West Virginia, debuting NBC’s new Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast.

The only other kickoff time to be revealed is Penn State’s White Out game against Iowa at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23, set to broadcasted on CBS.

That still leaves 10 games without kick times. By looking at the other games during the week and taking some patterns from last year’s games, some kick times have a high chance of being at certain times.

Here are what Penn State’s kickoff times could look like this fall.

Sept. 9 vs. Delaware - Noon

After a grand opener under the lights against West Virginia, Penn State will host an FCS school in Delaware.

The theme of the game is THON, which was a noon game against Central Michigan last season. Penn State didn’t play an FCS school in 2022, but it did the year before at noon against Villanova.

It’s likely that Penn State’s matchup with Delaware will also kick at noon, as did last year’s THON game and the program’s last game against an FCS opponent.

Sept. 16 at Illinois - 3:30 p.m.

In Week 3, Penn State and Illinois are the only Big Ten games on the slate.

With the Nittany Lions coming off an 11-2 record last season and Illinois with an 8-5 record in 2023, Penn State is likely to be somewhat heavily favored, so it likely doesn’t get the primetime slot.

However, this will mark the first time the Nittany Lions have played the Illini since their nine-overtime showdown in 2021, so it’s not likely to be the noon slot.

The 3:30 p.m. slot feels the most right for this rematch.

Sept. 30 at Northwestern - 3:30 p.m.

In Week 4, conference play will go into full effect, with Penn State and Northwestern serving as one of the many Big Ten games that week.

In 2022, the Wildcats were the worst team in the Big Ten, finishing with a 1-11 record, so Penn State will be heavily favored.

Since it's set up to be a blowout and there are multiple other conference games that week, this game will either get the noon slot or the 3:30 p.m. slot.

The following week, Penn State will play UMass, which will likely be a noon game. To offset that, the game against the Wildcats will likely be scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The afternoon slot allows for a larger Penn State audience because people won't need to wake up at 11 a.m. due to the time difference.

Oct. 12 vs. UMass - Noon

Penn State’s third and last nonconference game is against a non-Power Five opponent, UMass.

Penn State's second home game theme is Penn State Homecoming and the Generations of Greatness game, which seemingly looks like a primetime game.

Every nonconference non-Power Five opponent Penn State played last year at home was at noon — no matter the theme.

This year will be no different. Penn State will probably play at noon against the Minutemen.

Oct. 21 at Ohio State - Noon

This is one of the surefire games for a kickoff time.

Fox always puts the biggest Big Ten game of the week at noon to flow seamlessly with its Fox Big Noon Kickoff.

Between the Big Ten and the Big 12, the biggest game of Week 8 is Penn State and Ohio State. Since Ohio State and Michigan will play at the Big House, this will be the only time Reggie Bush and company come to The Horseshoe.

Penn State will almost certainly head to Columbus, Ohio, for a noon kickoff.

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana - 3:30 p.m.

Penn State’s home game against Indiana is the Military Appreciation game.

Last year’s Military Appreciation game was against Maryland at 3:30 p.m., which makes the most sense for this year’s game, too.

The Hoosiers aren’t the best opponent, which a better squad would call for a night game, but they aren’t bad enough to fall into the noon slot.

Penn State usually tries to balance its kick times, and based on all the other projected times so far, Penn State won’t have a 3:30 p.m. home game to this point.

Based on last year and no other projected 3:30 p.m. game in Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions’ matchup with Indiana will likely be scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Nov. 4 at Maryland - 3:30 p.m.

Penn State and Maryland have long been a lopsided rivalry in favor of the Nittany Lions.

While Penn State at Maryland may be the best game with Week 10's mediocre Big Ten matchups, the game isn't big enough to be primetime.

However, Maryland-Penn State does have enough draw to take the 3:30 p.m. slot like it had last year. This is one of the wildcards in the schedule that could be at any time, but 3:30 p.m. makes the most sense since it’s in the middle of being a bad and good game.

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan - Noon

Another no brainer time. Michigan is going to be the Nittany Lions’ biggest home test this season, and this is the one time Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff comes to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions host Michigan in Beaver Stadium, which is the biggest game of the week in the Big Ten and Big 12. The only rivaling game is Texas and TCU.

With Fox having a high chance of covering the game, this game will potentially be at noon.

Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers - 3:30 p.m.

Rugters-Penn State could either be a noon or a 3:30 p.m. game.

The theme for this game is Senior Day, which last year was against Michigan State at an odd 4 p.m. time slot.

This game could very well be at 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. A noon kick would be tough with the events beforehand, so a 3:30 p.m. kick gives Penn State more time to host the Senior Day festivities.

Nov. 25 at Michigan State - 8 p.m.

The battle for the Land-Grant Trophy will reportedly be played on Black Friday instead of Nov. 25, as originally scheduled.

The game is reportedly set to broadcast on NBC at night.

The only night game set on NBC so far that’s known is in the 8 p.m. slot for the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

If all night games are at 8 p.m. on NBC, then this one will be, too.

