'Precision and execution' | Penn State football coordinator Mike Yurcich’s passion drives offense

Following the conclusion of Penn State’s “Champions Week” win against Illinois in December 2020, there were a number of questions surrounding James Franklin’s program.

One of the biggest was Sean Clifford and the rest of the Nittany Lion offense after a 4-5 season filled with a quarterback battle, turnover problems and a global pandemic that resulted in the first losing campaign since 2004.

Prior to the 2020 campaign, Penn State brought in former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to solve those offensive problems.

That didn’t happen, but most probably didn’t expect Ciarrocca to be on his way out after just one season.

Just a month after the win over Illinois, Penn State announced it would not retain Ciarrocca and found yet another new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich, the offensive coordinator at Texas the year prior.

Franklin expressed that he’d been interested in the Euclid, Ohio, native years before he finally landed him, and he’s been someone who he’s always had a tremendous amount of respect for.

He noted they have many of the same offense principles as well, going back to their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference roots, where Yurcich coached at Shippensburg for two years, and Franklin played and graduated from East Stroudsburg.

“Philosophically, me and Mike have been talking for a long time, and we're on the same page in what we want to do and how we want to do it,” Franklin said following the hire. “I think the things that excite me are the stats that I threw out.

“You better be able to protect the football, and then you better be able to create explosive plays, and those are two areas that we were not successful at in [2020].”

So far in 2021, those two factors have played a huge role in Penn State’s success under Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 with a reinvigorated Sean Clifford — prior to his injury against Iowa — and have significantly flipped the script in regard to the turnover issues.

Penn State is on pace to turn the ball over just 14 times in 2021 after giving it away 17 times in 2020 in just nine total games.

Much of that is a credit to Yurcich’s ability to adjust to the needs of whoever is under center in his offense.

The perfect person to attest to that? One of the most successful quarterbacks he produced during his time at Oklahoma State: current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph, who was the starter for the Cowboys from 2015-2017 under Yurcich, said his former offensive coordinator has been that way with many of his previous quarterbacks.

“When you earn your accountability, earn your stripes, he will allow you to have a lot more input as far as game planning goes,” Rudolph told The Daily Collegian. “‘What do you like, what do you hate?’ And he'll try to tailor that around each quarterback, so I know he's done a good job with me, and I heard he did a similar thing with [Justin Fields] at Ohio State, [Sam Ehlinger] at Texas and now the Clifford kid.”

With Clifford’s injury status currently unknown, that philosophy is something that could prove to be interesting in the coming weeks.

Can Yurcich adjust to the style of Ta’Quan Roberson or Christian Veilleux for however long he has to play and put them in a situation to succeed?

Yurcich’s involvement of his quarterbacks in the game plan is a strategy that has worked well for him in his past, and it also forces him to put some extremely long hours into crafting his offense.

Rudolph recalled times where he had to remind Yurcich to take a rest every now and then and would even tell his wife Julie to make sure he got his sleep in before big games.

“He's a psychopath. He is a football psychopath in the best way possible”, Rudolph said. “He lives, eats, breathes and sleeps football, and sometimes I had to call his wife, Julie, or send her a message and say, ‘Hey Julie, make sure Mike gets his eight hours tonight because he's a little wired up this week. We’ve got a rivalry game. We need to make sure he gets his rest.’

“He will literally spend the night sometimes at the facility because he just grinds, and he game plans into the wee hours of the morning. So that’s Mike.”

Following his stint at Oklahoma State, Yurcich made two stops before arriving in Happy Valley this season.

He went to Ohio State in 2019 as the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Texas in 2020 as the offensive coordinator.

The Longhorn staff wasn’t brought back following the firing of previous head coach Tom Herman, but Yurcich was able to create a strong relationship with his co-offensive coordinator Herb Hand, who’s now the offensive line coach at UCF.

Hand took away a lot from just one year working with the 45-year old coordinator, and like Rudolph stated, he always looked for his scheme to fit the players he had rather than the other way around.

“He's going to fit the offense to the personnel, and that is a lot easier said than done,” Hand told the Collegian. “He really adjusts to the personnel he has and plays to their strengths. He does a great job of looking at ‘Here's what we got, and here's what we can be good at.’”

Also like Rudolph, Hand said Yurcich has a precision about him that requires laser focus.

Whether he’s actually a football madman like the current Steeler says is up for debate, but what is clearly true is the extensive amount of time he puts into his offense and the details that go into it.

“He's very detail oriented, so precision and execution are going to be at a premium,” Hand said. “At the end of the day, what he wants to be is a physical offense. He wants to be able to run the football and run the football very effectively, and that in turn is going to help with the passing game.

“Then as you get out there and you start throwing the ball around, it's going to help open up your run game. So he's going to take what the defense gives you, not just force the issue.”

While Clifford’s bounce-back season may be a surprise to some this year, Yurcich’s ability to communicate with his starting quarterbacks has clearly been a major point of emphasis throughout his career.

He said the communication between he and Clifford is as strong as it has been with any quarterback and like the ones he’s had in the past, the redshirt senior has a chance to continue to develop into something special.

In fact, Yurcich is even learning from his veteran quarterback — just as Clifford is learning from his new coordinator.

“With a guy like [Clifford] you have football conversations. It's not all one-way communication,” Yurcich said. “You want to learn from him. ‘What did you see? How did you feel about it? Next time think about this. Keep this in your mind.’ You're just trying to try to help him out as much as you can and at the end of the day, my man is gonna make some plays.”