Who will be the Big Ten’s most feared signal caller this season?

Quarterback is the most important position in football. It’s the captain of the proverbial ship who’s responsible for reading a defense and executing the head coach’s wishes. Without a good one, a team is a lot more likely to have a disappointing season.

Fourteen teams call the Big Ten their home, each with their own quarterback to run the offense needed to win games.

Below is a list ranking the Big Ten’s quarterbacks from worst to best.

14. Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Northwestern didn’t have a good 2021 campaign by any means, finishing with a 3-9 record, tied for last in the Big Ten West and tied for second-worst in the entire conference. A large part of that was the lack of a passing offense.

In Ryan Hilinski’s nine games played last season, he recorded 978 yards passing and threw more interceptions than touchdowns, throwing four picks and three scores. To put that in perspective, Northwestern’s leading rusher outgained Hilinski.

If Hilinski and Northwestern’s offense want to improve upon their 16.6 points per game, which ranked No. 125 out of 130 FBS teams, they’ll need to have a better aerial attack. However, Hilinski’s stats don’t look threatening and are good for a last-place projection.

13. Noah Vedral, Rutgers

Noah Vedral had an average season in 2021, tallying 1,813 passing yards with seven touchdowns on a 59.4% completion percentage. As a result, the Scarlet Knights had a decent season to boot, finishing 5-8.

However, the college journeyman Vedral lost his top target in Bo Melton to the NFL Draft this offseason, which leaves him with a largely unfamiliar receiving corps.

Vedral will look to crack 2,000 passing yards for the first time in his college career, but until then, his mediocrity puts him at No. 13.

12. Spencer Petras, Iowa

Spencer Petras is a great fit in Iowa’s old-fashioned, under-center offense, but with that comes an inability of becoming a game-changing quarterback.

Most of coach Kirk Ferentz’s offense relies on the run game to set up play-action pass opportunities, which is highlighted by the fact that the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver in 2021 was a tight end.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Petras also doesn’t pose a threat from a mobility standpoint, as the San Rafael, California, native lost 109 yards on the ground last season.

Petras recorded a career-high 1,880 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season in an offense that ranked No. 99 in the country. However, Petras is a one-dimensional quarterback who doesn’t really threaten defenses with a deep ball or with his legs.

11. Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Illinois’ transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito will man the ship this upcoming season.

The former Syracuse Orange had a great season in 2019, his lone full season as a starter, throwing the ball for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns with only five interceptions..

Outside of the 2019 season, though, DeVito hasn’t thrown 100 passes in a single campaign. Last season, DeVito attempted 52 passes, the lowest total in his collegiate career, and threw two interceptions compared to one touchdown.

The knock on DeVito is his inexperience as a starting quarterback, which is a real concern heading into a conference full of stingy defenses. However, DeVito could easily skyrocket up this list if he channels his 2019 self.

10. Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Graham Mertz is in a similar situation to Petras — a clock manager in a run-heavy offense that relies on play action. The only difference is that Mertz had slightly better stats.

Mertz threw 284 times for 1,958 yards, but he threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10) after an abysmal start to the season that featured six interceptions and one touchdown pass in the first three games.

Mertz finished the season strong, leading the Badgers to an 8-1 record over their last nine games that included a bowl win over Arizona State. His momentum from the second half of the season heading into 2022 puts him at No. 10 in the Big Ten.

9. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Experience is Tanner Morgan’s strong suit heading into his sixth year of eligibility for Minnesota.

The super-senior quarterback finished last season with only 250 attempts, but he still managed to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark with a total of 2,044 passing yards in 2021.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Although 2021 might not have been Morgan’s best season, the Golden Gopher is only three seasons removed from a breakout 2019 season where he amassed 3,253 passing yards with 30 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions.

After five seasons playing college ball, Morgan has the tools to be the dynamic quarterback he once was, but he’ll have to prove himself once again this season.

8. Casey Thompson, Nebraska

The 2022 season is officially the start of the post-Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln, as Texas transfer Casey Thompson will take the reins of the Cornhuskers’ offense.

In an up-and-down 2021 season, Thompson started the season in a quarterback-by-committee with fellow quarterback Hudson Card and won the job for most of the season, but he ultimately ended up in a two-quarterback system by the season’s end.

Thompson posted 2,113 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions last season. The former Longhorn also added 157 rushing yards.

Thompson has shown he can fling the ball around the yard in his time at Texas. It’s just whether he can do it in the Big Ten that puts him at No. 8.

7. Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Indiana’s offense was horrible last season, scoring a meager 17.2 points per game that was good for No. 123 in the nation.

Changes are coming for the Hoosiers though, as the team hired a new offensive coordinator and brought in Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak to Bloomington.

Bazelak has seen decent success in the SEC over the course of the past two seasons, registering 2,366 passing yards in 2020 and 2,548 in 2021.

Bazelak’s experience in the SEC could help him as he enters another Power Five conference.

6. Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford joins Morgan as the Big Ten’s second sixth-year senior quarterback.

Like Morgan, Clifford has a ton of experience as a starting quarterback, a trait that will only help the Nittany Lions entering the 2022 season.

Last season, Clifford threw for a career-high 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns on 428 attempts in an offense that was forced to pass due to the absence of any sort of a run game and a lackluster offensive line that didn’t crack the top 100 in many categories. However, Clifford has been inconsistent at times, even with a clean pocket.

Although the Nittany Lions lost Jahan Dotson to the NFL, the team has put an emphasis on the offensive line and running game this offseason.

5. Cade McNamara/J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

The defending Big Ten champions have a quarterback battle that could take the entire offseason to resolve.

Cade McNamara took the bulk of the Wolverines’ snaps and passed for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to a College Football Playoff berth last season. But former 5-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy could take the job from McNamara before the season starts.

Michigan’s quarterback gig could easily open the season as a two-quarterback system, as both guys are very talented quarterbacks who will benefit from a stellar run game that combined for 3,001 yards as a team in 2021.

4. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

After finishing the season as the country’s No. 10 passer last season, Taulia Tagovailoa enters the 2022 season as one of the Big Ten’s most intriguing quarterbacks.

The Maryland Terrapin had the most pass attempts in the Big Ten last season and also rewrote the school’s record books, breaking the record for single-season passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, completions and 300-yard passing games — recording 3,860 yards, 26 touchdowns, 69.2% completion percentage, 328 completions and seven 300-yard games — en route to Maryland’s first winning season since 2014.

Tagovailoa’s ability to throw the football at all three levels makes him one of the Big Ten’s most threatening quarterbacks in 2022.

3. Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Payton Thorne’s 2021 campaign put him on the map as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks.

Thorne passed for 3,232 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, leading Michigan State to an 11-2 record, the program’s best since 2015.

While Thorne no longer has the luxury of having Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III in the backfield with him, the Spartans return leading receiver Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley out wide.

Thorne will have more pressure on his shoulders without Walker, but the chemistry between him and his receivers makes Thorne one of the conference’s best quarterbacks.

2. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Aidan O’Connell is entering his sixth season of college football after walking on in 2017 and also enters as one of the nation’s most volatile signal callers.

O’Connell finished 2021 with 3,711 passing yards — No. 11 in the country — and he didn’t even secure the starting job until Week 5.

The main concern surrounding the Boilermaker is that the wide receiver room has yet to prove themselves, as the top three wide outs from last year’s squad aren’t on the team anymore.

It will be interesting to see how O’Connell works with an entirely new receiving corps, but the Boilermaker’s accuracy and arm strength still puts him as one of the premier quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback in the Big Ten, and it isn’t really close.

The Ohio State quarterback is the only gunslinger from the Big Ten to pass the 4,000-yard mark, and he did it by a healthy margin, finishing with 4,435 passing yards and 44 passing touchdowns with just six interceptions.

Stroud finished last season No. 4 in the voting for the Heisman Trophy and led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record.

Stroud also has a lethal receiving corps made up of last year’s leading target Jaxon Smith-Njigba as well as former 5-star wide receiver Julian Fleming and 4-star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Inland Empire, California, native will be a problem for opposing defenses once again in 2022.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE